Croatia votes for president as incumbent looks favoured to win

Croatia goes to the polls Sunday to vote on the largely symbolic post of president, with outspoken incumbent Zoran Milanovic leading opinion polls. The election is likely to go to a run-off in two weeks.

Croatians cast ballots Sunday to elect a new president with the outspoken incumbent Zoran Milanovic appearing to be the favourite in opinion polls.

His likely main rival among the eight contenders for the largely ceremonial post is Dragan Primorac, backed by the conservative HDZ party that currently governs the country.

The election comes as the European Union and NATO member country of 3.8 million people struggles with biting inflation, widespread corruption and a labour shortage.

Milanovic is backed by 37 percent of the electorate while Primorac had the support of 20 percent, according to an opinion poll showed Friday.

But as none of the candidates are expected to garner more than 50 percent of the vote to win outright, the new head of state is likely to be chosen in a runoff in two weeks.

During the campaign the two main rivals often traded insults, with Milanovic ridiculing Primorac as boring and as "fake as a 13-euro note".

Balance of power

But despite limited powers, many believe the office is key for the political balance of power.

Official results are due late Sunday.



