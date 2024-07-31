Croatia reports its toughest day for firefighters as Balkan nations battle wildfires in a heat wave

Darko Bandic And Konstantin Testorides
·3 min read

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Balkan countries on Wednesday battled wildfires stoked by high temperatures, winds and a weekslong drought, as firefighters in Croatia cited their toughest day so far this season and North Macedonia suggested it might seek help from NATO.

Croatia’s Firefighters’ Association said the demanding 24-hour period included responding to more than 100 fires with over 1,000 firefighters and 20 firefighting planes. In North Macedonia, some 66 wildfires erupted over the past 24 hours.

The most serious incident in Croatia overnight was near the southern coastal town of Tucepi, where one firefighter was injured. A strong wind blowing through the night made it difficult to combat the raging blaze, stretching for several kilometers.

Police on Wednesday detained a 65-year-old man who is suspected of accidentally starting the fire while working on his beehives, police said in a statement. He is facing charges of endangering public safety.

Many residents spent a sleepless night and some evacuated their homes, Croatian state broadcaster HRT said. Power supplies were cut and several explosions could be heard, apparently from gas canisters, HRT said. Photos showed a blazing skyline with firefighting planes flying overhead.

The fire was under control for hours Wednesday before it reignited, spreading to a remote area in the nearby Biokovo nature park.

Local official Ante Cobanic said he tried to help extinguish a small fire before it suddenly spread in the space of five minutes.

"The speed was incredible," Cobanic said.

Further north, near the town of Sibenik, firefighters struggled to prevent a blaze from reaching Krka National Park, known for its stunning waterfalls. The park remained open for visitors Wednesday and thanked firefighters and residents for helping defend it.

“There is a constant danger of wind and reactivation,” said Josko Grancic, a senior firefighter for the coastal area.

Successive heat waves have helped trigger fires across the Balkan region and elsewhere in southern Europe at the height of the summer tourism season. Countries like North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Albania have all sought help from abroad.

North Macedonia asked for European Union assistance Tuesday, and the country's emergency center chief Stojanche Angelov said that if the situation worsens the government should also ask NATO for help.

"At this moment there is no need, but the assistance might be needed later today,” Angelov said.

Large wildfires in parts of North Macedonia this week destroyed and damaged homes, forced evacuations and claimed the life of an elderly resident in a village some 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of the capital Skopje.

One blaze crossed into Greece where two air tankers and a helicopter helped the firefighters hold back the flames from reaching a forest on the Greek banks of Lake Doiran, which is shared by the two countries.

Meanwhile, Greek firefighters scrambled to reach a blaze on the island of Evia, northeast of Athens, the second to hit the island this week. Authorities said 11 air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters were assisting 120 firefighters in the Pissona region in central Evia, where strong winds were hampering efforts to contain the wildfire.

The fire in Evia triggered the evacuation of four villages and sent a huge cloud of black smoke over Athens.

Neighboring Bulgaria's border with Greece was also affected, with one of the country's two biggest fires active there. The other blaze was raging Wednesday on Maleshevska Mountain on the border with North Macedonia. Tens of thousands of acres of forests and agricultural land were affected, the fire service said.

In Albania, hundreds of firefighters, military personnel and volunteers managed to get under control a major fire in the coastal town of Shengjin after it burned a house roof and two beach bars, sending visitors fleeing in panic.

Planes provided by the EU Civil Protection Mechanism have joined firefighting efforts in both Bulgaria and Albania.

Experts say human-induced climate change has brought wild weather swings, increasingly unpredictable storms and heat waves.

__

Testorides reported from North Macedonia. Llazar Semini in Albania, Veselin Toshkov in Bulgaria and Derek Gatopoulos in Greece also contributed.

Darko Bandic And Konstantin Testorides, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • North Macedonia is seeking EU assistance as wildfires burn across the Balkans

    North Macedonia said it was seeking further assistance from the European Union Tuesday to combat wildfires that continue to burn out of control in heatwave temperatures and have crossed the southern border into Greece. “Unfortunately, new fires are constantly appearing due to the weather and strong winds that are causing us problems,” Stojanche Angelov, head of the country's Center for Crisis Management, said. Large wildfires in parts of North Macedonia this week destroyed and damaged homes, forced evacuations and claimed the life of an elderly resident in a village some 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of the capital Skopje.

  • 'Take a selfie in case your child goes missing'

    HM Coastguard is facing increased pressure as crowds flock to the beach amid hotter weather.

  • Donald Trump Gets Basic English Lesson After Ridiculous Comment About His ‘Pronouns’

    “So, you’re fluid?” Laura Ingraham asked the former president in response.

  • 'Daily Show' Spots The Odd Moment Trump 'Lost A Debate With Himself'

    Ronny Chieng mocked the former president's back-and-forth comments about debating Kamala Harris.

  • Supreme Court Rocked by New Leak of Bitter Abortion Split

    The Supreme Court has been hit by a new damaging leak over its abortion decisions in a fresh blow to its embattled reputation—and a hint of even more leaks to come.Intimate details of months of disagreement among the nine justices were reported at length by CNN Monday, just hours after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both backed major reforms to the court, with the president accusing justices of being “above the law.” CNN also said its report was the first of a series, sugge

  • No, this clip doesn't show bullet hitting Trump's ear | Fact check

    The flipped footage in the post shows Trump's left ear, which didn't appear injured in the attempt on his life. It was his right ear that was hurt.

  • Trump Flipped Out That ‘Lunatic’ Project 2025 Could Tank His Campaign

    The former president effectively “birthed” the project. Now that it's a political liability, one of Trump’s foot soldiers is out of a job

  • Gov. Tim Walz Names The ‘Normal Thing’ That ‘You Never See’ Trump Doing

    The Minnesota governor, reportedly on the shortlist for vice president, fired back at one of the former president’s attacks on Kamala Harris.

  • GOP senator, Fox News host battle over Harris ‘ding dong’ remark

    Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Monday said Americans view Vice President Harris as “a bit of a ding-dong,” a comment that was met with some pushback from Fox News host Neil Cavuto. Kennedy fired off a series of attacks against Harris on Fox News’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” repeatedly claiming polls show that Americans…

  • Black Journalists’ Association Says Yes to Trump but Snubs Harris

    The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) declined a request by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to appear at this year’s convention, a source familiar with the plans told The Daily Beast.The news, first reported by theGrio, came hours after Karen Attiah, a co-chair of this year’s NABJ convention, stepped down after the organization announced Donald Trump would appear for a moderated conversation at the Chicago event. The Trump conversation, focused on “the most pressing issues

  • JD Vance’s close college friend shares revealing emails

    Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School friend of&nbsp;JD Vance, revealed years of emails the two previously exchanged. Nelson told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the Republican vice presidential nominee has changed his views on “literally every imaginable issue.”

  • MAGA Rep. Ryan Zinke Floats New Trump Assassination Conspiracy

    Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), the former Trump administration secretary of the interior who resigned amid scandals over taxpayer-funded travel and potential conflicts of interest, wondered Monday whether the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was part of a larger “plot” that may have involved high-level government officials.While investigators have not linked the shooter to any such scheme, Zinke said on Fox Business Network that lapses by the Secret Service beget such conspiratorial questions.“Her

  • Trump pulls back from ‘Project 2025,’ releases own plan. What GA Republicans say about it

    How “Agenda47” could affect Georgia.

  • Judge permanently blocks part of Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’

    A federal judge has permanently blocked the restrictions Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers placed on handling race-related issues in workplace training – part of the controversial Individual Freedom Act, better known as the “Stop WOKE Act.”

  • Canadians flagged at border for house-sitting say U.K. company misled them

    Some Canadians who tried to house-sit abroad say they were flagged and turned away at the U.S. border and now fear their ability to travel freely has been jeopardized after border agents classified their house-sitting plans as work.Several house-sitters told CBC News they feel misled by U.K.-based company Trusted Housesitters, which some said has been "irresponsible" in "downplaying" the risks involved when taking on an international house-sitting opportunity.Meanwhile, the company maintains hou

  • Jesse Watters Goes On Rant So Sexist And Unhinged, People Think He's 'Losing It'

    The Fox News host seemed to have difficulty understanding why men would vote for women.

  • Trump Under Fire For Agreeing As Host Says Doug Emhoff Is A ‘Crappy Jew’

    In a radio interview, the former president also claimed that political rival Kamala Harris, Emhoff's wife, "dislikes Jewish people even more than [Biden] did."

  • NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources

    WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate search in part due to concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would try to assume control if he left the state to campaign as part of the Democratic ticket, according to three people familiar with the matter.

  • Kari Lake Beats Her Trumpy Rival in Arizona Senate Primary

    Kari Lake, a former local news anchor turned conspiracy-minded Republican firebrand, is projected to win the party’s Arizona Senate primary Tuesday and will head to a general election this November to replace outgoing independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.With 66 percent of the votes counted, Lake was projected to win the primary with 53.3 percent of the vote, according to The New York Times. The Associated Press also confirmed her win.“Thank you for putting your faith in me, Arizona. I won’t let you

  • Carville: Harris ‘gonna get slaughtered’ by attacks; Democrats ‘better be ready’

    Democratic political strategist James Carville warned Democrats to prepare for an onslaught of GOP attacks against Vice President Harris as Republicans look to win the White House back for former President Trump. “Look, she’s gonna get slaughtered,” Carville said in an interview released Monday on PBS’s “Firing Line” with Margaret Hoover. “And [Democrats] have got…