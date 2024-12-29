Croatia holds a presidential election with the incumbent NATO and EU critic considered favorite

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s left-leaning president, an outspoken critic of Western military support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, is running for reelection in the Adriatic Sea state, but is unlikely to get an outright majority in the first round of voting on Sunday.

President Zoran Milanović, who is often compared to Donald Trump for his combative style of communication with political opponents, faces seven other contenders, including Dragan Primorac, the candidate of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union.

The two are expected to face off in the second round on Jan. 12 if no contender gets more than 50% of the vote, according to pre-election polls.

The most popular politician in Croatia, 58-year-old Milanović had served as prime minister in the past. Populist in style, Milanovic has been a fierce critic of current Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and continuous sparring between the two has lately marked Croatia’s political scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plenković, the prime minister, has sought to portray the vote as one about Croatia’s future in the EU and NATO. He has labeled Milanović “pro-Russian” and a threat to Croatia’s international standing.

“The difference between him and Milanović is quite simple: Milanović is leading us East, Primorac is leading us West,” he said.

Though the presidency is largely ceremonial in Croatia, an elected president holds political authority and acts as the supreme commander of the military.

Milanović has criticized the NATO and European Union support for Ukraine and has often insisted that Croatia should not take sides. He has said Croatia should stay away from global disputes, thought it is a member of both NATO and the EU.

Milanović has also blocked Croatia’s participation in a NATO-led training mission for Ukraine, declaring that “no Croatian soldier will take part in somebody else’s war.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His main rival in the election, Primorac, has stated that “Croatia’s place is in the West, not the East.” His presidency bid, however, has been marred by a high-level corruption case that landed Croatia’s health minister in jail last month and which featured prominently in pre-election debates.

Trailing a distant third in the pre-election polls is Marija Selak Raspudić, a conservative independent candidate. She has focused her election campaign on the economic troubles of ordinary citizens, corruption and issues such as population decline in the country of some 3.8 million.

Sunday’s presidential election is Croatia’s third vote this year, following a snap parliamentary election in April and the European Parliament balloting in June.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • The YouTubers exploring their family homelands

    Three friends, known as the Kids of the Colony, have racked up millions of views on social media.

  • New Georgian president sworn in; predecessor says he is not legitimate leader

    Mikheil Kavelashvili, a hardline critic of the West, was sworn in as president of Georgia on Sunday amid a political crisis after the government froze European Union application talks in a move that sparked major protests. Outgoing President Salome Zourabichvili, a pro-EU critic of the ruling party, said in a defiant speech to supporters outside the presidential palace that she was leaving the residence butremained the legitimate officeholder. Zourabichvili says that Kavelashvili was not duly picked, as the lawmakers who chose him were elected in an October parliamentary election that she says was marked by fraud.

  • Trump weighs in on debate among supporters to back H-1B visa program

    The president-elect told the New York Post that he has 'always liked the visas.'

  • Steve Bannon Slams ‘Scam’ H-1B Visas as Loomer Urges GOP to ‘Protect’ Trump from Musk

    President-elect Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon spent the latest episode of his War Room podcast alternately praising and blasting billionaire Elon Musk. Addressing Musk’s support of H-1B visas, Bannon called them a “scam” and refuted the idea that Americans can’t fill top tech roles because they are not “well-educated.” “I always give full respect to Elon. Elon was absolutely central. Elon understood that this was about getting out low-propensity, low-information voters,” sa

  • 18 Times Men Realized The Woman They Were Dating Was Extremely Toxic

    "What followed was 12 years of harassment and emotional control via guilt trips and weaponized psychology."

  • Why Trump is targeting Panama, Greenland, Canada

    President-elect Trump has spent parts of the holiday season vowing to take over the Panama Canal, calling for the U.S. to buy Greenland from Denmark and suggesting Canada could become the 51st state. It all suggests Trump is focused on somehow expanding the U.S. on his watch, though it’s hard to tell how serious it all…

  • Musk calls some MAGA supporters ‘contemptible fools’ as visa row intensifies

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk labeled a section of President-elect Trump supporters as “contemptible fools” as the online debate around visas for highly skilled workers on the right intensifies. A Trump world civil war has been brewing this week as Musk, and his “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) partner Vivek Ramaswamy have found themselves on the…

  • Gerry Butts says Trudeau less likely to remain leader since Freeland quit

    OTTAWA — A former chief adviser and close friend to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he doesn't think Trudeau will stay on to lead the Liberals in the next election.

  • LeBlanc and Joly offer little details about visit with Trump's team in Florida

    OTTAWA — Two senior members of the federal cabinet were in Florida Friday pushing Canada's new $1.3 billion border plan with members of Donald Trump's transition team, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself appeared to finally push back at the president-elect over his social media posts about turning Canada into the 51st state.

  • Opinion - Democrats attacking Matt Gaetz prove they learned nothing from their loss

    Republicans will be thrilled that the Democratic Party continues to prove itself clueless and tone deaf coming up on two months after President-elect Trump’s decisive and power-shifting victory.

  • Here’s What Could Happen to Your Money in Trump’s First 40 Days in Office

    As President-elect Donald Trump takes office again, many Americans are curious about how it will affect their personal finances. His administration could bring a host of economic changes, particularly...

  • Top Dem Slams Harris for Using ‘Egregiously Weird’ Words

    Democratic rising star Brian Schatz has slammed Kamala Harris and other members of his party for being “egregiously weird sounding.” In an interview with Politico, the Hawaii senator warned that using terms from the academic world is a surefire way to alienate the average American–and suggested it was done to satisfy noisy “advocacy” groups rather than go after voters. Instead, he said, Democrats have to say things in the most popular way they can to reach the maximum number of voters.

  • Judge signals that contempt hearing for Rudy Giuliani over his assets might not go well for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge is signaling that Rudy Giuliani’s contempt hearing next Friday might not end so well for the former New York City mayor and onetime personal lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump as two Georgia election poll workers try to collect a $148 million defamation award they won against him.

  • MAGA Figures Turn on Elon Musk for Not Hating Immigrants Enough

    We may be seeing some of the first major fissures forming in the Trump-Musk dalliance. Over the holiday week, Elon Musk entered into a heated online debate with notable Trump figure and culture warrior Laura Loomer over the president-elect's immigration policy, The Washington Post reports. The debacle saw Musk receive rare pushback from his far-right supporters for advocating laxer immigration policy to court skilled foreign workers, and culminated with Loomer, who has over 1.4 million followers

  • Bloc Québécois as official Opposition? Leader says Canadians 'don't have to fear us'

    OTTAWA — Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says he's staying modest about the prospect of his party forming official Opposition in the next federal election, though it would be a "spectacular" result.

  • Syria's embassy in Lebanon suspends services as Lebanon hands over former Syrian army officers

    BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s embassy in Lebanon suspended consular services Saturday, a day after two relatives of deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad were arrested at the Beirut airport with allegedly forged passports.

  • Moscow 'Does Not Rule Anything Out' In Explicit Nuclear Warning To Donald Trump

    One of Putin's ministers hinted Russia could go further than it has done in the last 34 years.

  • North Korean soldier captured in Ukraine dies, reports say

    The soldier is thought to be the first North Korean prisoner of war captured in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

  • Fundy Albert mayor resigns, blaming province

    A mayor in southeastern New Brunswick announced his resignation Friday afternoon, partially putting blame on the provincial government. Bob Rochon, mayor of Fundy Albert, posted a letter to social media explaining the issues the municipality had faced with amalgamation and within the council."... It has become clear to me that I no longer have the confidence and trust of members of council," Rochon wrote in the letter. "Without that, I am ineffective as mayor."When reached by phone Saturday, Roc

  • Republicans gain temporary control of Minnesota House after Democrat decides not to appeal ruling

    ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Republicans will start the year with at least a temporary majority in the Minnesota House after a Democrat decided not to appeal a judge's decision that he failed to establish residency in the suburban district he was elected to represent.