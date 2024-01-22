Croatian driver offers free rides on vintage bus

STORY: This Croatian vintage car enthusiast turns weekends into retro adventures

offering free rides on an old bus from 1981 around the coastal city of Split

(Josip Matulic, Vintage car enthusiast)

"There are many reactions. Some immediately take out their cell phones and record, while others watch me pass by in amazement. Older people get off the station thinking that it's Promet city bus line, and then they get angry when I don't stop at their station.”

Matulic doesn't advertise his services, he simply meets passengers at bus stops

(Duje Borovic, Bus passenger)

"It certainly brings back memories of elementary school in the 7th and 8th grades. My most difficult period where I ditched schools sometimes. It reminds me of journeys to school. In the summertime, when it was hot, it would be a hundred times hotter. In winter, it was freezing inside. Now I see that there are newer seats inside, they used to be wooden and it was a phenomenal time and it makes me nostalgic. I'm not very old, but it evokes nostalgia.”