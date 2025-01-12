Exit polls following Croatia's presidential runoff show incumbent Milanović winning by a wide margin

Sasa Kavic
·3 min read

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Exit polls published after voting closed in Croatia’s presidential runoff Sunday showed incumbent Zoran Milanović winning reelection with an overwhelming majority against a candidate from the ruling conservative party.

The polls conducted by Ipsos polling agency and published by state television station HRT, said Milanović won nearly 78% of the vote compared to his challenger Dragan Primorac, who gained around 22%.

Official results were expected later in the evening.

The left-leaning Milanović comfortably won the first round of voting on Dec. 29, leaving Primorac, a forensic scientist who had unsuccessfully run for president previously, and six other candidates far behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am hoping for a victory,” Milanović said after voting Sunday. “I believe in victory because I think I am worth it and because it is important, primarily because it is important.”

The runoff between the top two contenders was necessary because Milanović fell short of securing 50% of the vote by just 5,000 votes, while Primorac trailed far behind with 19%.

The election comes as the European Union and NATO member country of 3.8 million people struggles with biting inflation, corruption scandals and a labor shortage.

Milanović, 58, is an outspoken critic of Western military support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. He is the most popular politician in Croatia, and is sometimes compared to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for his combative style of communication with political opponents.

On Sunday, he again criticized Brussels as “in many ways non-democratic" and run by unelected officials. The EU position that “if you don’t think the same as I do, then you’re the enemy” amounts to “mental violence,” Milanović said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s not the modern Europe I want to live and work in,” he said. "I will work on changing it, as much as I can as the president of a small nation.”

Milanović served as prime minister in the past with a mixed record. He has been a fierce critic of current Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and the pair have long sparred with each other.

Milanović regularly accuses Plenković and his conservative Croatian Democratic Union party of systemic corruption, while Plenkovic has labeled Milanović “pro-Russian” and a threat to Croatia’s international standing.

Challenger Primorac echoed this position as he cast his ballot. He said the presidential vote was “very important” and "about the future of Croatia ... about the future of our homeland, our citizens and, really, the direction that it would go from here.”

Political analyst Viseslav Raos said the increasingly outspoken Milanović has no motive to “try to please someone or try to control himself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If there was no cooperation with the prime minister for the first five years (of his presidency), why would it be now?” he said.

Though the presidency is largely ceremonial in Croatia, an elected president holds political authority and acts as the supreme military commander.

Despite limited powers, many believe the presidential position is key for the political balance of power in a country mainly governed by the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) since gaining independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Primorac, 59, entered politics in the early 2000s, when he was science and education minister in the HDZ-led government. He unsuccessfully ran for the presidency in 2009, and after that mainly focused on his academic career including lecturing at universities in the United States, China and in Croatia.

Milanović denied he is pro-Russian but last year blocked the dispatch of five Croatian officers to NATO's mission in Germany called Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine. He also pledged he would never approve sending Croatian soldiers as part of any NATO mission to Ukraine. Plenkovic and his government say there is no such proposal.

___

Associated Press writers Dusan Stojanovic and Jovana Gec in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.

Sasa Kavic, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Croats vote for president, with incumbent Milanovic ahead in opinion polls

    Croats&nbsp;were&nbsp;voting&nbsp;on&nbsp;January 12 in&nbsp;a&nbsp;presidential&nbsp;run-off&nbsp;election,&nbsp;with&nbsp;incumbent&nbsp;Zoran Milanovic&nbsp;ahead&nbsp;in&nbsp;opinion&nbsp;surveys&nbsp;of&nbsp;Dragan&nbsp;Primorac&nbsp;of&nbsp;the ruling&nbsp;Croatia's&nbsp;Democratic&nbsp;Union&nbsp;for&nbsp;the&nbsp;chiefly&nbsp;ceremonial position.

  • LA County supervisor pens letter to Trump asking him to visit wildfire damage

    The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair urged President-elect Trump to visit the burning region in a Friday letter to the incoming leader. “I’ve sent a letter to President-Elect @realDonaldTrump inviting him to engage in wildfire recovery efforts and to visit the County to see the impact firsthand,” Kathryn Barger wrote in a post on…

  • Croatia's Milanovic on track to win presidential vote, exit poll says

    ZAGREB (Reuters) -Croatian President Zoran Milanovic is on track for a landslide victory that will secure him a second term in the largely ceremonial post, an exit poll showed. Milanovic of the opposition Social Democratic Party is on track to win Sunday's presidential election with 77.86% of votes, according to the exit poll on state-run HRT television. Dragan Primorac of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) won 22.14%, the exit poll showed.

  • Opinion - Will the ‘real’ Speaker Johnson please stand up?

    Given the GOP’s razor-thin House majority, no one can be certain what the Speaker can and will do in 2025.

  • Polls open as Croatia holds runoff in presidential election

    Voters in Croatia began casting their ballots on Sunday as polls opened in the country's runoff presidential election.

  • Croatians head to the polls as pundits foresee return of populist president

    Croatia’s populist incumbent Zoran Milanovic is expected to triumph in a presidential runoff Sunday to score a second term and obtain the necessary mandate to tackle the country's high inflation and endemic corruption. Croatians began casting ballots Sunday in a presidential runoff where the incumbent Zoran Milanovic appears set to win a second term, in what would be a blow to the scandal-hit governing party.Milanovic entered the contest with surging momentum as he faces off against Dragan Primo

  • Zuck’s Own Board Co-Chair Knifes Him Over MAGA Makeover

    Mark Zuckerberg’s shock decision to scrap fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has sparked concern and outrage—including from inside the top ranks of the company. Michael McConnell, co-chair of Meta’s Oversight Board, said in an interview Friday that the move looks like “buckling to political pressure.” “I would have liked to have seen these reforms laid out in less contentious and partisan times, so that they would be considered on the merits rather than… Donald Trump is president and now th

  • Lululemon just dropped some seriously epic We Made Too Much finds — and prices start under $20

    Shop for new belt bags, bras, sweatshirts and more at seriously stellar prices.

  • Arctic air onslaught coming to a Canadian city near you

    A powerful pattern is setting the stage for an amplified jet stream that will shunt cold air south, and the roots of this shift lie thousands of kilometres away in Japan.

  • Russia's unjammable drones are causing chaos. A tech firm says it has a fix to help Ukraine fight back.

    Fiber-optic drones are highly dangerous, as they can't be jammed with traditional electronic warfare and are difficult to detect.

  • Mayotte hit by floods and mudslides from second storm

    The latest storm comes one month after Cyclone Chido laid waste to the island and left dozens dead.

  • Charities in N.B. report lower year-end giving during Canada Post strike

    Some New Brunswick charities are reporting significant declines in end-of-year giving as a result of the recent strike by workers at Canada Post.They're anxious to see whether an extension of the deadline to make donations for the 2024 tax year will help make up for it."With 85 per cent of our donations received through the mail, we were significantly impacted by the postal strike," said Melanie Langille, president and CEO of N.B. Lung.The health promotion group's appeal for donations during the

  • Lebanese whose homes were destroyed in the war want to rebuild. Many face a long wait

    BEIRUT (AP) — Six weeks into a ceasefire that halted the war between Israel and Hezbollah, many displaced Lebanese whose homes were destroyed in the fighting want to rebuild — but reconstruction and compensation are slow in coming.

  • Coronato continues to play a key role for improving Flames

    CALGARY — Dustin Wolf, Matt Coronato and Jonathan Huberdeau have each played pivotal roles for the surprising Calgary Flames this season and that was the case again on Saturday night.

  • Biden admin delays enforcement of order blocking Nippon Steel, US Steel deal, companies say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration delayed until June an order for Nippon Steel to abandon its $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel, the companies said on Saturday, giving them some time to revive the politically contentious deal. President Joe Biden blocked the acquisition on national security grounds on Jan. 3, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said this week the proposed deal had received a "thorough analysis" by the interagency review body, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The delay will give the courts time to review a legal challenge the steelmakers brought against Biden's order.

  • Sweden to contribute up to 3 warships to reinforced NATO presence in the Baltic

    STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden will contribute up to three warships to a NATO effort to increase the alliance's presence in the Baltic Sea as it tries to guard against sabotage of underwater infrastructure, the government said Sunday.

  • MacKinnon won't join Liberal leadership race, cites lack of time to mount campaign

    OTTAWA — Another minister rumoured to have been considering a run for the Liberal leadership has decided against it, saying there isn't enough time for him to mount the kind of campaign he wants.

  • Croatians vote for new president with incumbent overwhelming favourite to win

    Croatia’s incumbent President Zoran Milanovi? and his main challenger, Dragan Primorac, cast their ballots in a run-off election Sunday. The left-leaning Milanovi? comfortably won the first round of voting on Dec. 29, leaving Primorac, a forensic scientist who had unsuccessfully run for presidency previously, and six other candidates far behind. (AP video shot by Sasa Kavic and Eldar Emric; AP Production by David Spaic-Kovacic)

  • Justin Trudeau Reveals the Comeback That Shut Down Trump’s ‘51st State’ Chatter

    Justin Trudeau has revealed the quip that silenced Donald Trump’s taunting that Canada should become the “51st state” during his visit to Mar-a-Lago last month. The outgoing Canadian prime minister told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that Trump broached the question of Canada’s sovereignty—a gibe he resurfaced earlier this week after Trudeau resigned—when the pair met in December. “It actually sort of came up at one point,” Trudeau said. “And then we started musing back and forth about this. When I started t

  • Vance Breaks With Trump on ‘Day One’ Promise

    Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s