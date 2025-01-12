Croatia's President Milanovic on track to win re-election by wide margin

Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic casts his ballot at a polling station in Zagreb on January 12, 2025.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic was on track for a landslide victory in the country's presidential runoff on Sunday that will secure him a second term in the largely ceremonial post, exit polls showed.



Exit polls published after polls closed in Croatia’s presidential runoff Sunday showed incumbent Zoran Milanovic winning re-election with an overwhelming majority against a candidate from the ruling conservative party.

The polls conducted by Ipsos polling agency and published by state television station HRT, said Milanovic won nearly 78% of the vote compared to his challenger Dragan Primorac, who gained around 22%.

Official results were expected later in the evening.

The left-leaning Milanovic comfortably won the first round of voting on Dec. 29, leaving Primorac, a forensic scientist who had unsuccessfully run for president previously, and six other candidates far behind.

“I am hoping for a victory,” Milanovic said after voting Sunday. “I believe in victory because I think I am worth it and because it is important, primarily because it is important.”

The runoff between the top two contenders was necessary because Milanovic fell short of securing 50% of the vote by just 5,000 votes, while Primorac trailed far behind with 19%.

The election comes as the European Union and NATO member country of 3.8 million people struggles with biting inflation, corruption scandals and a labor shortage.

