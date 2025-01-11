Milanović and Primorac to compete in Croatia's presidential run-off
The polls suggest Croatia’s left-leaning president Zoran Milanović, who is an outspoken critic of Western military support for Ukraine, will win.
When Donald Trump was musing about using "economic force" to potentially acquire Canada, the U.S. president-elect was, at the same time, also dismissing the importance of his country's No. 1 trading partner."We don't need anything they have," Trump said of Canada, during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this week.He rejected any reliance the United States may have on trade with its northern neighbour, seeming to ignore that Canadian exports to the U.S. in 2023
Ukraine has captured two North Korean soldiers alive after they were wounded while fighting for Russia, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Saturday.
Kamala Harris' social media post honoring Jimmy Carter seemingly slighted Donald Trump as the vice president shared snapshot from the late president’s funeral featuring all living U.S. presidents except for her political rival. The wide angle photo, posted to her Instagram Saturday, appeared to crop out Trump, who was seated next to Barack Obama during the ceremony. Followers were quick to point out the president-elect’s exclusion with one user writing “Best photo crop of the decade.”
Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”
Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women–as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault–appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as
Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island’s independence aspirations.
Peter Thiel, the billionaire supporter of Donald Trump, had much to say in an op-ed Friday in the Financial Times, resulting in some critical feedback. In “A Time for Truth and Reconciliation”—a reference to post-Apartheid policies in South Africa—Thiel anticipates the Trump administration being fully equipped to, once and for all, expose the “deep state.” He mentions Jeffrey Epstein, the JFK assassination, and COVID-19. “Trump’s return to the White House augurs the apokálypsis of the ancien reg
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon complained about George W. Bush not shaking Donald Trump’s hand while the two attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Thursday in Washington, D.C. On his War Room podcast, Bannon began by saying how poor a president Bush was. “Bush walks in. The worst president in the history of the country. They did this in a poll yesterday saying that in modern times—among modern presidents, I guess, from Jack Kennedy forward, or maybe Eisenhower forw
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.
Mark Zuckerberg’s shock choice to scrap fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has sparked concern and outrage—including from inside the top ranks of the company. Michael McConnell, co-chair of Meta’s Oversight Board, said in an interview Friday that the move looks like “buckling to political pressure.” “I would have liked to have seen these reforms laid out in less contentious and partisan times, so that they would be considered on the merits rather than…Donald Trump is president and now they’
Russian forces have used reconnaissance drones to support their deep-strike operations in Ukraine. This has been a major headache for Kyiv.
Nicole Hemmer also explored the potent cocktail — involving the president-elect — that means "everything just feels worse all the time."
"I wonder what those two guys could both find funny?" the "Tonight Show" host asked.
Germany's Rheinmetall delivered Ukraine the first KF41 Lynx combat vehicle. The Lynx is one of the world's most advanced infantry fighting vehicles.
After announcing his departure, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to reach an agreement with opposition leaders so that his government would survive a few more weeks in Parliament, Radio-Canada has learned. Sources said the day after announcing he would resign on Monday, the prime minister personally called the leaders of the New Democratic Party and the Bloc Québécois.He wanted to obtain a commitment from one or the other to vote in favour of the budget appropriations — a vote of confidence —
WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.
We did it, America! We finally put a convicted felon in the White House. Donald Trump was sentenced Friday for falsifying business records.
Ukraine said that an F-16 pilot took out six Russian cruise missiles in a single flight, setting a record for the American-made fighter jet.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vice President-elect JD Vance is resigning from his seat in the U.S. Senate, effective Friday.