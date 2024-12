Crocodile Dundee ‘icon’ dies aged 90

One of the stars of Crocodile Dundee, who appeared alongside Paul Hogan in the 1986 blockbuster has died at an estimated age of 90, the reptile’s caretakers have confirmed.

Burt, the five-metre-long, 700kg saltwater crocodile, died in captivity at Crocosaurus Cove, a crocodile herpetarium and aquarium in Darwin, Australia, where he had been living since 2008.

In a statement, the zoo said on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Burt, the iconic Saltwater crocodile and star of the Australian classic Crocodile Dundee.”

“Burt passed away peacefully over the weekend, estimated to be over 90 years old, marking the end of an incredible era.”

The average saltwater crocodile typically lives for about 70 years but some may live for up to 100 years. The species is the largest reptile on the planet and is capable of eating any animal that strays too close to it.

Burt became one of the world’s most famous reptiles thanks to the worldwide success of the Peter Faiman-directed film Crocodile Dundee, which remains the highest-grossing Australian film of all time.

In the film, American reporter Sue Charlton (Linda Kozlowski) travels to the Australian outback to meet the notorious eccentric poacher Mick “Crocodile” Dundee (Hogan). He saves her from a crocodile attack, and in return, she invites him back to New York City, where he encounters the complexities of modern life for the first time.

Paying tribute to the titular crocodile, the zoo reflected on Burt’s inspiring story and rise to fame, when he was captured in the early 1980s before his big screen debut.

Burt pictured with Paul Hogan in 1986 (Paramount/Everett/Shutterstock)

“Burt’s life story is one of strength, resilience, and a personality as bold as the Top End itself,” they said.

“Captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River, Burt became one of the most recognised crocodiles in the world, appearing in Crocodile Dundee and helping to shape Australia’s image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife.”

‘Crocodile Dundee’ star Paul Hogan (Getty Images)

The zoo remarked that Burt was a “confirmed bachelor” and was fiercely independent, judging by his lack of enthusiasm to meet a mate on the crocodile farm.

The statement continued: “In 2008, Burt made his way to Crocosaurus Cove, where he became a fierce and fascinating ambassador for crocodile education.”

“Known for his independent nature, Burt was a confirmed bachelor — an attitude he made clear during his earlier years at a crocodile farm.

“His fiery temperament earned him the respect of his caretakers and visitors alike, as he embodied the raw and untamed spirit of the saltwater crocodile.”