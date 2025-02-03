Crocodile Strolls Across Street in South Florida Amid Neighborhood Safety Concerns

A large American crocodile was spotted strolling across a residential street in Miami on January 20, as neighborhood residents voiced growing safety concerns over the animals’ presence.

Florida resident Rick Schermer captured this video and told Storyful he saw the croc in a neighborhood just south of Hollywood. Schermer said officers from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office blocked off several streets near Highland Oaks Park until the reptile made its way to safety.

According to the United States Geological Survey, South Florida is the only place where both alligators and crocodiles can be found in the wild.

Several differences distinguish the species, with a major difference being their temperament. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission note that American crocodiles primarily eat “small mammals, birds, frogs, turtles and fish,” and while alligators have a similar diet, they tend to be more “opportunistic feeders.”

Everglades Holiday Park, a local tourist attraction with an alligator park, note that because of this difference in feeding habits, crocodiles tend to be more aggressive and dangerous than alligators.

A local news outlet recently reported that residents in the area have filed a petition and survey urging officials to address “a growing public safety concern” surrounding at least three American crocodiles that have been spotted in the area near Highland Oaks Park.

The petition requests the “removal of crocodiles from the area, as frequently as needed, whether they venture to the street or not. If the removal implies legal complexities that will take considerable time to resolve, in the meantime, we also urge the implementation of a fence around the lake and canals in an aesthetically pleasing way.” Credit: Rick Schermer via Storyful