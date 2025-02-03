Crocodile Strolls Across Street in South Florida Amid Neighborhood Safety Concerns

Storyful

A large American crocodile was spotted strolling across a residential street in Miami on January 20, as neighborhood residents voiced growing safety concerns over the animals’ presence.

Florida resident Rick Schermer captured this video and told Storyful he saw the croc in a neighborhood just south of Hollywood. Schermer said officers from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office blocked off several streets near Highland Oaks Park until the reptile made its way to safety.

According to the United States Geological Survey, South Florida is the only place where both alligators and crocodiles can be found in the wild.

Several differences distinguish the species, with a major difference being their temperament. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission note that American crocodiles primarily eat “small mammals, birds, frogs, turtles and fish,” and while alligators have a similar diet, they tend to be more “opportunistic feeders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Everglades Holiday Park, a local tourist attraction with an alligator park, note that because of this difference in feeding habits, crocodiles tend to be more aggressive and dangerous than alligators.

A local news outlet recently reported that residents in the area have filed a petition and survey urging officials to address “a growing public safety concern” surrounding at least three American crocodiles that have been spotted in the area near Highland Oaks Park.

The petition requests the “removal of crocodiles from the area, as frequently as needed, whether they venture to the street or not. If the removal implies legal complexities that will take considerable time to resolve, in the meantime, we also urge the implementation of a fence around the lake and canals in an aesthetically pleasing way.” Credit: Rick Schermer via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Farmers Plead ‘Stop Our Fields Flooding’ as Trump Opens Dams

    Officials in California have revealed that President Donald Trump nearly flooded the region’s farms when his administration tried to send an excessive amount of water south, a feat he bragged about on Friday. “Today, 1.6 billion gallons and, in 3 days, it will be 5.2 billion gallons. Everybody should be happy about this long fought Victory!” Trump gloated in a Truth Social post. Over the last month, the president has often pushed for more water to be directed to southern California to help fight

  • Gray whale carcass with bite marks washes ashore on L.A. Beach

    **UPDATED TO REFLECT THAT ORCAS MIGHT NOT HAVE KILLED THE WHALE: Early Sunday a gray whale that was initially said by an expert to have been killed by orcas washed ashore at Dockweiler State Beach in Los Angeles County. An examination of the carcass

  • Investigation starts after wind turbine fire

    The blaze broke out at a farm on Sunday morning.

  • Winter blast snarls travel along B.C. coast as snow intensifies

    With snowfall increasing on the B.C. South Coast Sunday, motorists are urged to take extra care on the roads if they have to travel anywhere. Upwards of 25 cm of snowfall are expected for parts of the region

  • Travel conditions worsen in B.C. as snow starts to pile up

    Expect widespread travel delays as heavy snowfall arrives across B.C.’s South Coast and Vancouver Island

  • Travel delays expected on the B.C. coast amid high-impact snowfall event

    The first snowfall of the season at the sea level in B.C. will be highly impactful this weekend for the Lower Mainland and parts of eastern Vancouver Island

  • Scientists hope these tiny froglets can save their species

    It was quite the journey for such tiny froglets: traveling thousands of miles from the forests of southern Chile to London, carried and brooded inside their fathers' vocal sacs for safety. London Zoo said Monday that 33 endangered Darwin's frogs, named after scientist Charles Darwin who discovered the species, were born in their new home as part of a rescue mission to save the species from extinction. Known populations of Darwin's frogs have suffered a 90% decline within a year since a deadly disease known as chytrid fungus arrived in 2023 in their habitat, the Parque Tantauco forests in southern Chile.

  • Orcas kill juvenile gray whale in rare predation event off L.A.

    Two Los Angeles-area boaters on Saturday spotted a juvenile gray whale that had recently been killed by orcas and was missing most of its head. Alisa Schulman-Janiger, director of the ACS-LA Gray Whale Census and Behavior Project, tol

  • Wiarton Willie predicts early spring, but Fred, Sam and Lucy the Lobster disagree on Groundhog Day

    Wiarton Willie has predicted an early spring after he did not see his shadow on Sunday morning on Groundhog Day.Willie made the prediction to chants of "wake up, Willie" at 8:09 a.m. on Sunday morning in Bluewater Park in Wiarton, Ont., located 220 kilometres northwest of Toronto. But his prediction doesn't match those of other weather-prognosticating animals:Shubenacadie Sam who lives at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Nova Scotia saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.Lucy the L

  • Frigid temperatures blanket Alberta, triggering extreme cold warnings

    After a decidedly icy weekend, Albertans are waking up to another frigid morning with extreme cold warnings in place across much of Alberta. Extremely cold wind chill values near – 40 are expected or occurring in nearly every corner the province. Environment Canada is warning against the risk of frostbite and exposure as the region remains in the grips of a prolonged cold snap.The frigid temperatures will likely continue for parts of Alberta until the middle of the week.Cold spotsIn Edmonton, te

  • Dicey travel possible as influx of messy winter weather targets Ontario

    A quick burst of snowfall on Sunday could lead to tricky travel in parts of southern Ontario, ahead of another bout of wintry weather and fog chance on Monday that could affect road conditions

  • Who gets water in Alberta as demand grows? Debate heats up as government consults

    As droughts become more common, industries expand and populations grow, the Alberta government is studying how water is managed in the province and whether any rules need to change.Over the past number of months, it has held a series of open-ended town halls, open houses, online surveys and other forms of engagement. It's all tied to a stated goal of increasing water availability and improving the water management system in Alberta. The first phase of that consultation has just wrapped up. Some,

  • Baby shark mysteriously born in aquarium tank housing only females

    The arrival of a baby swell shark at an aquarium in Louisiana has caused a wave of excitement, after the egg hatched despite the fact that no male sharks appear to have been involved.

  • Multiple earthquakes are rattling Greece's volcanic island of Santorini. Here's what we know

    Multiple earthquakes are rattling Santorini, a volcanic island in Greece, prompting authorities to dispatch rescuers with tents, a sniffer dog and drones, and to shut schools on four islands. Greece lies in a highly seismically active part of the world, and earthquakes are frequent. Earthquakes can't be predicted, but authorities are taking measures as a precaution.

  • Nigeria moves to restart oil production in vulnerable region after Shell sells much of its business

    ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian government is in talks with local communities to restart oil production in a region that's previously suffered environmental damage after oil giant Shell's sale of its onshore business in the country.

  • Snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island

    Environment Canada is warning of snow and wintry weather for B.C.'s South Coast starting Saturday night, in what will be the region's first widespread snowfall of the season.The weather agency says a wintry mix of weather conditions will hit the region over the weekend, with a period of heavy snowfall expected to start Saturday night and Sunday morning.It's forecasting total snowfall of 10 to 20 centimetres in Metro Vancouver, though snow accumulations could vary across the region."The highest a

  • Opinion - ‘Forest management’ misdirection worsens community wildfire threats

    Wildfire experts and politicians must focus on saving lives and neighborhoods from future fires, and rebuild in a fire-safe way, rather than prioritizing forest management, which has proven ineffective in protecting communities from wildfires.

  • Stunning Sunrise Illuminates Ice Pancake Formations on Lake Erie

    A videographer captured stunning footage of pancake ice undulating on Lake Erie against the backdrop of a sunrise on Sunday, February 2.Denis Kreze filmed the video in Fort Erie, Ontario, early Sunday morning amid “frigid temperatures,” he said.Snow was forecast for the region later in the day, with snowfall expected to end by the evening, according to weather officials. Credit: Denis Kreze via Storyful

  • Wintry blast to continue after season's first big snowfall blankets Metro Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — The first snowy blast of winter in Metro Vancouver is expected to continue with up to 25 centimetres of snow predicted in some areas before it's done today.

  • Travel worsens Sunday as snow ramps up in B.C.

    The heaviest snow in British Columbia will bring upwards of 25 cm to some regions. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the timing and details of this storm.