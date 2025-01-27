Crofton woman drives away intruder with baseball batattempted sexual assault

He came in the still of night at 1:30 in the morning and entered a ground-floor unit in a Crofton apartment complex where an intruder came face to face with a woman who grabbed a baseball bat in her bedroom and drove him away. “She’s got to worry about her safety,” said Aaryn Harris who lives in the complex, “I don’t know if she had kids or if she had pets, but now, she’s got to walk on eggshells in her own house.” “And the guy’s still our there?” “They didn’t catch him, so that’s not putting nobody’s mind at ease." READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/crofton-woman-drives-away-intruder-with-baseball-bat