Crops under threat as billions of locusts plague East Africa
As swarms of billions of locusts plague East Africa, we talk to the team leader for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization about the threat the insects pose and what will happen next. In DR Congo, it’s been one year since Felix Tshisekedi took power. Our correspondent takes a look at the challenges he has faced so far. And our team in Egypt meets the family of a noted political prisoner as concerns grow over the treatment of inmates.