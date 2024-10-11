Cross-border plans for 1,300 homes approved

The 1,370-home development would also include a new school and care facility [PA Media]

Plans to build 1,370 homes across the boundary of two counties have been given the final go-ahead.

The development between Tamworth, Staffordshire, and Warwickshire will also include a care facility, pub, primary school and playing fields.

The majority of the development between Robey's Lane, Tamworth Road and the M42 would be built in North Warwickshire, east of the former Tamworth Golf Course.

North Warwickshire Borough Council approved the plans in September and Tamworth Borough Council gave the green light at a meeting on Tuesday.

The latter only had to approve the access to the 73.8 hectare (182 acre) site, which would be located off Robey's Lane.

Mark Bassett from Freeths, the planning agent for applicant Hallam Land Management, told Tuesday's committee meeting that it was a key development site in North Warwickshire, which would also help to meet Tamworth's housing needs.

"There are significant challenges ahead in terms of housing requirements with both authorities potentially having a large uplift in requirement should the new National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) be adopted as proposed," he said.

Despite councillors raising questions of traffic flow along the B5000, no specific concerns were identified and the plans were approved by a majority, with some members abstaining on the final vote.

Village scheme approved

Meanwhile, a 200-home development in Baldwins Gate, Staffordshire, was also given the final go-ahead.

An outline planning application for the scheme from Richborough Estates had initially been refused by Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council but was later approved after the applicant appealed the decision last year.

During Tuesday's meeting of the local authority's planning committee, the detailed proposals - including layout, appearance and landscaping - went before members.

Some councillors raised concerns about the access to the site and the possibility of more traffic on the A53.

But as the access had been approved following the appeal last year, councillors agreed they were unable to make changes and voted unanimously to approve the application.

This news was gathered by the Local Democracy Reporting Service which covers councils and other public service organisations.

Follow BBC Stoke & Staffordshire on BBC Sounds, Facebook, X and Instagram.

More on this story

Related internet links