Cross-examination of complainant continues in Jacob Hoggard sexual assault trial

HAILEYBURY, Ont. — Cross-examination of the woman who accuses Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault is set to continue today in his northeastern Ontario trial.

The complainant broke down in tears repeatedly on Tuesday as she detailed allegations that the Canadian musician raped, hit, choked and urinated on her after she attended his band's concert and an after-party in Kirkland Lake, Ont., eight years ago.

Hoggard has pleaded not guilty to a sexual assault charge in the trial taking place in the nearby northern community of Haileybury.

The defence and Crown agree that Hoggard and the woman had a sexual encounter on the night in question, and prosecutors are seeking to prove that what happened was not consensual.

Hoggard's lawyer Megan Savard began cross-examining the complainant later in the day on Tuesday.

Her initial questions focused on the woman's recollections of the timeline of the night, the concert venue, the van that transported fans to the after-party and the layout of the hotel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press