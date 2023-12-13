New Canadian Media has always remained committed to amplifying the work of immigrant journalism and The NCM Podcast is an extension of that work in audio form.

In this series — Crossroads: A deep dive into Canada’s immigration turmoil — we follow Katrya Bolger and Shaistha Khan as they speak with the people directly affected by shortcomings in the immigration system as we hear how their lives have been since their arrival. This first episode discusses an increased reliance on food banks among newcomers as Canadians face inflation and new financial requirements for international students kick in in the new year. Spotify Link: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6PstRLZ33IOIlGnxkzueV8 Embeded Link:

Reporting by: Katrya Bolger Editorial Support: Shaistha Khan Audio Production: Rhea Lisondra Song Used: No Indication by TrackTribe

Katrya Bolger, Shaistha Khan, Rhea Lisondra, Local Journalism Initiative Reporters, New Canadian Media