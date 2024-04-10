Crow Learns to Mimic Sirens, Baffling British Police

Police at a station in Oxfordshire were left baffled after a resident crow learned to mimic the sound of a police siren, even convincing some of them that “the sirens were faulty on the cars,” Thames Valley Police (TVP) said.

“This is 100% real and is NOT a late April Fools’ joke!” insisted TVP on April 10, as it posted this video of the bird showcasing its talents outside their Roads Policing base in Bicester. Credit: Thames Valley Police via Storyful