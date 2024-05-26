Crowd boos Donald Trump as he seeks Libertarian backing

Donald Trump speaks at the Libertarian National Convention at the Washington Hilton on Saturday - Jose Luis Magana/AP

Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the Libertarian Party National Convention in Washington on Saturday night, with many in the crowd shouting insults and decrying him for his Covid-19 policies, running up federal deficits and lying about his political record.

Some supporters clad in “Make America Great” hats and T-shirts cheered and chanted “USA! USA!”

It was a rare moment for Mr Trump in coming face-to-face with open detractors, and unusual for someone accustomed to staging rallies in front of adoring crowds, the Associated Press reported.

Libertarians, who prioritise small government and individual freedoms, are often sceptical of the former president, and his invitation to address the convention had divided the party.

Mr Trump tried to make light of that by referring to the four criminal indictments against him and joking, “If I wasn’t a Libertarian before, I sure as hell am a Libertarian now.”

The raucous audience as Donald Trump addresses the Libertarian convention - Will Oliver/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The presumptive Republican president nominee tried to praise “fierce champions of freedom in this room” and called President Joe Biden a “tyrant” and the “worst president in the history of the United States”, prompting some in the audience to scream back: “That’s you.”

As the insults continued, Mr Trump eventually hit back, saying “you don’t want to win” and suggesting that some Libertarians want to “keep getting your 3pc every four years.”

Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson won about 3pc of the national vote in 2016, but nominee Jo Jorgensen got only a bit more than 1pc during 2020’s close contest.

Donald Trump at the Libertarian convention in Washington on Saturday - Jose Luis Magana/AP

Libertarians will pick their White House nominee during their convention, which wraps on Sunday. Mr Trump’s appearance also gave him a chance to court voters who might otherwise support independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. who gave his own Libertarian convention speech on Friday.

Polls have shown for months that most voters do not want a 2020 rematch between Mr Trump and President Biden. That dynamic could potentially boost support for an alternative like the Libertarian nominee or Mr Kennedy, whose candidacy has allies of Mr Biden and Mr Trump concerned that he could be a spoiler.

Some of the signs at the Libertarian convention - Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Despite the raucous atmosphere, Mr Trump continued to press on with his speech, saying he’d come “to extend a hand of friendship” in common opposition to Mr Biden. That prompted a chant of “We want Trump!” from supporters, but more cries of “End the Fed!” — a common refrain from Libertarians who oppose the Federal Reserve.

One person who held up a sign reading “No wannabe dictators!” was dragged away by security.

An audience member holds a banner reading 'No Wannabe Dictators!' as Donald Trump speaks - Brian Snyder/Reuters

Mr Trump tried to win over the crowd by pledging to include a Libertarian in his Cabinet, but many in the crowd hissed in disbelief, the AP reported.

The former president did get a big cheer when he promised to commute the life sentence of the convicted founder of the drug-selling website Silk Road, Ross Ulbricht, and potentially release him on time served.

That was designed to energise Libertarian activists who believe government investigators overreached in building their case against Silk Road, and who generally oppose criminal drug policies more broadly.

Donald Trump speaking on Saturday - Will Oliver/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

One of the candidates vying for the Libertarian presidential nomination, Michael Rectenwald, declared from the stage before the former president arrived that “none of us are great fans of Donald Trump’’. After his speech, Mr Rectenwald and other Libertarian White House hopefuls took the stage to scoff at Trump and his speech.

Those for and against Mr Trump even clashed over seating arrangements. About two hours before the former president’s arrival, Libertarian organisers asked Trump supporters in the crowd to vacate the first four rows. They wanted convention delegates — many of whom said they’d travelled from around the country and bought expensive tickets to the proceedings — could sit close enough to hear the speech.

Many of the original seat occupants moved, but organisers eventually brought in more seats to calm things down.

An audience member is removed by private security as Donald Trump speaks - Brian Snyder/Reuters

The Libertarian split over Mr Trump was reflected by Peter Goettler, president and chief executive of the libertarian Cato Institute, who suggested in a Washington Post column that the former president’s appearance violated the gathering’s core values and that “the political party pretending to be libertarian has transitioned to a different identity”.

Mr Trump’s campaign noted that Mr Biden didn’t attend the Libertarian convention himself, and argued that the former president’s doing so was part of an ongoing effort to reach would-be supporters in places that are not heavily Republican — including the former president’s rally Thursday in the Bronx during a pause in his New York hush money trial.

A Libertarian delegate yells as Donald Trump speaks - Jose Luis Magana/AP

The Libertarian ticket will try to draw support from disaffected Republicans as well as people on the left. Such voters could also gravitate toward Mr Kennedy.

In his speech at the Libertarian convention, Mr Kennedy accused Mr Trump and Mr Biden of trampling on personal liberties in response to the pandemic. Mr Trump bowed to pressure from public health officials and shut down businesses, Mr Kennedy said, while Mr Biden was wrong to mandate vaccines for millions of workers.”