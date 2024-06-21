Crowd Cheers as Fighter Jet Appears at Orioles-Phillies Game in Baltimore

Baseball fans in Baltimore, Maryland, were treated to the sight of a fighter jet during a game between the home team and the Philadelphia Phillies on June 16.

According to local reports, the game coincided with the city’s Fleet Week air shows, which included flyovers of military and civilian aircraft.

Footage filmed by Susan Frierson Price shows a jet hover above Oriole Park while the crowd cheers on Sunday afternoon.

“Because it was Fleet Week, we enjoyed a double feature with a game and an air show with vintage and modern aircraft doing impressive maneuvers, including this,” Price told Storyful.

“The Orioles won, and my husband said it was the Dad-est Father’s Day ever. All he needed was some grilling tools and a Lowe’s card,” she added. Credit: Susan Frierson Price via Storyful

Video Transcript

agora Maria, aquele que a gente mexeu aqui de casa.