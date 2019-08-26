Crowd Cheers for Talented Toddler Honing His Cricket Skills at the Ashes

A toddler stole the show during the Ashes on August 24 as the home crowd cheered him on while he practiced his swing at the tournament, held in Leeds, England.

Footage by Mark Reynard shows his three-year-old son Nephin “smashing some shots” at Headingley Cricket Ground where fans had gathered to watch England take on Australia.

Nephin was a huge hit with the crowd, who whooped and cheered as the tyke swung his bat like a professional. Credit: Mark Reynard via Storyful