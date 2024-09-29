Crowd Cheers as Trump Tosses Chicken Tenders at Alabama-Georgia Football Game
Former president Donald Trump handed out chicken tenders to a crowd attending a college football game between Alabama and Georgia in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, September 28.
Footage posted to X by Margo Martin, the deputy director of communications for the Trump campaign, shows Trump wave to the crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium before tossing boxes of chicken tenders on Saturday evening.
Alabama’s Crimson Tide won against the Georgia Bulldogs with a score of 34-41. Credit: Margo Martin via Storyful
