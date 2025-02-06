Crowd Gathers at Texas State Capitol to Protest Trump's Policies

Protesters gathered at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on February 5 as part of the nationwide “50501” movement, which stands for “50 protests, 50 states, one day,” to voice opposition against Donald Trump’s policies.

Among the concerns raised were opposition to the administration’s immigration measures, the rollback of transgender rights, and Trump’s proposal to have the US “take over the Gaza Strip,” mentioned during a press conference with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Footage here, captured by Matthew Lucia, shows the protest in Austin. Credit: Matthew Lucia via Storyful

