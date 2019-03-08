Crowd at High School Hockey Game Finishes Singing National Anthem After Recording Stops

Supporters at a high school hockey match in Bourne, Massachusetts, didn’t let a technical error stand in their way when it came to belting out the national anthem on March 5.

The fans who gathered to watch Canton take on Norwood in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) hockey semi-final, at the Gallo Arena, continued to sing the anthem even after the recording cut out.

Footage tweeted by Ed McDonough shows the crowd finishing the song.

“A beautiful moment at the start of tonight’s game. The recording of the national anthem stopped but the crowd didn’t skip a beat,” he wrote alongside the video.

Canton went on to beat Norwood 6-1 in the game. Credit: Ed McDonough via Storyful