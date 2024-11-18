Crowd Looks On as Man Carried From Rubble in Gaza City

At least seven people were killed in a strike on a family home in Gaza City on Monday, November 18, the Palestinian Civil Defense said.

Local officials said there were still people under the rubble at the site of the strike, but that rescuers were struggling to get them out “due to the lack of appropriate equipment.”

Footage filmed by Palestinian journalist AbdalQader Sabbah shows rescuers, journalists and civilians at the scene. One man is seen being taken away on a stretcher while others inspect the rubble.

Israel had not commented on the reported strike at the time of writing. Credit: @abd.sabbah via Storyful