Crowd Rallies With Democratic Lawmakers as Fate of USAID Hangs in the Balance

Demonstrators and Democratic lawmakers gathered on Monday, February 3, outside the headquarters of the US Agency for International Development in Washington, DC, after staff were reportedly locked out of the building.

The US State Department announced on Monday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be the agency’s acting administrator, as “an interim step toward gaining control and better understanding over the agency’s activity.”

Several lawmakers said on Monday that they were denied access to the agency’s building. “We were just denied entry to USAID. We’re not done fighting back,” Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen said.

This footage of the crowd outside the agency’s headquarters was captured by Instagram user @preshyuh, who said that one of the signs read, “America, Seriously? A Dictator?” Credit: @preshyuh via Storyful

Video Transcript

