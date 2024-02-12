Crowds gather at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl

STORY: Colin Derko, a 53-year-old 49ers fan from Alberta, Canada, told Reuters he came all the way down "to check out the Super Bowl. And. Yeah. We're here. Look at. It's nice and warm. It's not snowing. So, we decided we're not going home.”

“I'm excited. Let's go Niners. I'm ready to go. My daughter's named after Joe. Yeah. She's 25 years old. Her name is Montana Storm. So I've been a fan for many, many years," another 49ers fan from Las Vegas said.

Julie Fraley, a 38-year-old Chiefs fan from California said "I love it. Hope to see the (Chiefs' owners) Hunt Family and we love Travis Kelce and we love Patrick Mahomes.”

Sunday's Super Bowl is expected to shatter viewership records in the U.S. and with an assist from the federal government, could be the most-watched NFL game ever around the world.

The highly anticipated match-up between the 49ers and the Chiefs will be shown in 190 countries and is getting a boost from the U.S. State Department, which is hosting watch parties in more than 30 overseas locations.