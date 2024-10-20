Crowds greet King and Queen on first public day of Australian tour

The King and Queen greet wellwishers on both sides as they leave the Sunday service at St Thomas’s Anglican church in North Sydney - Dean Lewins/Pool via AP

The King and Queen met large, cheering crowds in Sydney after attending a church service on Sunday, the first event of their Australian tour.

They were greeted at St Thomas’ Anglican Church in North Sydney by the archbishop of Sydney, Kanishka Raffel, and children from the church’s Sunday school who waved Australian flags. The church is near were they are staying at harbourside Admiralty House, the Governor-General’s official Sydney residence.

The Queen poses for a selfie with the crowd at St. Thomas’s Anglican Church in North Sydney - Toby Melville/Pool/Getty Images

The Queen, wearing a pale green Anna Valentine dress and straw hat, was given a flower bouquet by the minister’s wife, Ellie Mantle, who asked if they had recovered from jet lag after the long flight to Australia on Friday. “Sort of,” Queen Camilla replied.

The signatures of King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen along with other royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Princess Diana following a Sunday church service at St Thomas’s Anglican Church in North Sydney - Toby Mellville/PA Wire

The signatures of King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen along with other members of the Royal Family including Queen Elizabeth II on a Bible - Toby Mellville/PA Wire

The King and Queen during the signings - Toby Melville/Pool/PA Wire

Inside the church, King Charles and Queen Camilla signed two bibles, including one that belonged to Australia’s first minister and chaplain of the First Fleet of ships that took convicts from Britain to the penal colony of Australia in 1788.

Outside, they shook hands and chatted with families and cheering fans, some singing “God Save the King”, who lined the streets around the church, the public’s first opportunity to meet the King and Queen since they arrived in Australia’s biggest city on Friday night.

The King and Queen outside the church - Toby Melville/PA Wire

The King and Queen arrive at St Thomas’s Anglican Church in North Sydney - Dean Lewins/Pool AAP Image

The King and Queen during the Sunday service - Toby Melville/Pool/Reuters

People wait to greet the King and Queen at St Thomas’s Anglican Church - Saeed Khan/AFP

Demonstrators hold a banner as they wait near St Thomas’s Anglican Church in North Sydney - Dean Lewins/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The King and Queen at the church - Toby Melville/Pool/Reuters

Wellwishers outside the church for the Sunday service - Toby Melville/Pool/Reuters

The King after leaving the church service - Dean Lewins/Pool/AP

Travelling across Sydney Harbour, the King later visited the New South Wales parliament, marking the 200th anniversary of Australia’s oldest legislature in the form of the Legislative Council, the upper chamber.

The King presented members of parliament with an hour glass to time their speeches, and highlighted the fundamental role of strong parliaments to democracy.

“What a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as sovereign and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long,” he said.

The President of the NSW Legislative Council, Ben Franklin (right), watches as King Charles III turns an hourglass he presented as a gift to mark the bicentenary of the Legislative Council,during an event marking the anniversary at the state Parliament House - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The King meets wellwishers outside the NSW Parliament House - David Gray/Pool/Getty Images

The King is making his inaugural visit to an overseas realm as sovereign and his first major foreign trip since being diagnosed with cancer.

He will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa after the six-day Australia tour.

The King had made a significant personal donation to create a skills programme to tackle climate change and boost higher education in small island states, including the Pacific Islands, the Association of Commonwealth Universities said on Sunday.

“Throughout my life I have believed in the power of education to improve lives and unite communities across the Commonwealth and beyond,” he said in a statement.

Mid-career professionals and civil servants will benefit from the fellowships, in a programme that aims to retain talent in small island states and bolster resilience to the impacts of climate change such as rising sea levels, Reuters reported.