Crowds in high spirits along marathon route in Natick
In Natick, the crowds were in high spirits, dancing along to music from DJs as the runners made their way through in one of the early stages of the race.
Scheffler has won three of his last four events and finished runner-up in the other.
Skirmishes erupt in chamber as Georgian parliament starts discussion of controversial law
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
The self-described ballhawk later declared that others know to "come prepared" in his situation.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
The 2024 Masters continues to Round 4 with 13 LIV Golf stars chasing the green jacket. Here is an updated leaderboard for the LIV tour at Augusta on Sunday.
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
MLB clubhouse attendants don't have the most glamorous job, but players will tell you they couldn't do their job without the "clubbies."
Never change, Gronk.
"Beef isn't red meat, it's BROWN."
PARIS (AP) — U.S. track and field athletes have around four dozen pieces to choose from when assembling their uniforms at the Olympics. The one grabbing the most attention is a high-cut leotard that barely covers the bikini line and has triggered debate between those who think it is sexist and others who argue they don't need the internet to make sure they have good uniforms. Among those critical or laughing at the uniforms included Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku, sprinter Britton Wilson and even a
The couple attended the Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City soccer match together on April 13
Take a look at the new uniforms the Jets will be wearing next season.
NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan got what he wanted — away from OG Anunoby. It’s overtime of the regular-season finale at Madison Square Garden — a game with zero implications for a Play-In Tournament-bound Chicago Bulls team and direct consequences for the East’s No. 2-seeded Knicks — and DeRozan, the NBA’s reigning Mr. Clutch, has the ball in his hands. Anunoby, the Knicks’ premier defensive ...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler spent more time looking at his feet than any of the white leaderboards at Augusta National, all of them showing what everyone was watching — a Masters champion again, the undisputed best player in golf. He prefers to stay in his own little world, population one. Nobody is close to him in the game at the moment. Scheffler is No. 1 in the world by a margin not seen since Tiger Woods in his prime. In nine tournaments this year, he doesn't have a round over par
Scottie Scheffler holds a 1-shot lead at Augusta National heading to the final round.
TORONTO — Canada's Brad Gushue beat top-ranked Joel Retornaz of Italy 7-6 on Sunday to win the Princess Auto Players' Championship. Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-5 in the women's final earlier in the day at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a single in the eighth end for the victory. He was coming off a second-place finish at the world championship last week in Switzerland. Tirinzoni forced Wrana to play a low-percentage in-off with
FORT WORTH, Texas — There were no smiles for William Byron in Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Despite the fact that a third-place finish continued Byron’s hot streak with his third top-five finish in the last four NASCAR Cup Series races, two of which were wins, Byron couldn’t muster it. The […]