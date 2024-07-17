The Crown and Baby Reindeer among UK shows recognised with Emmy nominations

The Crown and Baby Reindeer are among the UK shows that have been recognised with Emmy nominations ahead of the awards ceremony in autumn.

Several British celebrities picked up nods at the nominees announcement, held on Wednesday, which was presented by American actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale.

Netflix’s The Crown, a fictionalised drama about the British royal family, received 18 nominations, including outstanding drama series, with Dame Imelda Staunton and Dominic West receiving nods for their roles.

Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West arrive at the world premiere of The Crown series five (Ian West/PA)

The sixth series, starring Dame Imelda as Queen Elizabeth II and West as Prince Charles, was also its last and depicted the events surrounding Diana, Princess of Wales’ death and the fledgling romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Picking up 11 nominations was hit show Baby Reindeer, which follows the character Donny Dunn, played by writer Richard Gadd, as he is stalked by a woman called Martha Scott.

Gadd, who has said the series is inspired by his real-life experiences, received nominations in the outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series category, for his role playing Donny, and another for outstanding writing.

Following the series release a woman called Fiona Harvey came forward claiming to be the woman who inspired the character Martha and filed a lawsuit accusing Netflix of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, gross negligence, and violations of her right of publicity.

Jessica Gunning, who plays Martha Scott in Baby Reindeer, and Richard Gadd (Lucy North/PA)

Elsewhere, Idris Elba received a nod in the lead actor in a drama series category for his role playing Sam Nelson in Apple TV+ series Hijack as did Gary Oldman for playing Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses.

Leading the nominations this year was hit FX show The Bear with 23 and historical drama series Shogun with 25.

The 76th Emmy awards ceremony will take place on September 15 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.