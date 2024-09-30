‘This crown belongs to Cuba’: Meet the woman who will represent Cubans in Miss Universe

The wait is over. A Cuban woman will once again shine at Miss Universe for the first time in 57 years.

Marienela Ancheta, a businesswoman and model, was crowned at the Milander Center in Hialeah, where the gala took place on Sept. 26. The event brought together politicians, artists and relatives of the contestants. The participants spent the past three months preparing with the pageant’s organizer, Venezuelan designer Julio César Cruz, known as Prince Julio César.

Ancheta, who arrived in the United States by crossing the border in Mexico with her mother, had a message of encouragement to Cuban women.

“I am extremely happy. Cuba is making history,” said Ancheta. “To all those girls who see me, to all those women who see me, don’t stop fighting for your dreams.”

Aylín Mujica and William Valdés (left), hosts of Miss Universe Cuba, prepare to announce to the two finalists, Marianela Ancheta and Alina Robert, who will be crowned Miss Universe Cuba.

“This crown belongs to Cuba after so many years. We are going to show the world who we Cubans are and what we are made of,” she said.

Alina Robert, representing Havana, was the first runner-up, with Maylín Hernández from Granma province, as second runner-up. The panel of judges had 17 members, including Miami radio personality Enrique Santos, TV presenter and philanthropist Sissi Fleitas, singer Eduardo Antonio “El Divo de Placetas,” and Greidys Gil, winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2009.

A very emotional night

The gala, hosted by Aylín Mujica and William Valdés, featured musical performances by Aymée Nuviola, who was a judge and also provided the music during the swimsuit competition.

With spectacular images of the Grand Theatre of Havana as a backdrop, Cuban singer Lenier sang as the young women paraded in their evening gowns designed by Giannina Azar and Daniel Fábregas.

The swimsuit competition in Miss Universe Cuba.

In the first round of elimination, of the 24 original contestants, each representing a region of the island, 12 remained: Lianet Alvarez (Los Canarreos); Laynet Wong-Den (Holguín); Sisily Marín (Ciego de Avila); Arlety González (Cienfuegos); Gallia Vega (Los Colorados); Leanny González (Artemisa); Yahima Mora (Santiago de Cuba); Lissandra Burgois (Matanzas); Cynthia García (Villa Clara) and Alina Robert (Havana).

Arlety González, who represented Cienfuegos and was in the next round of six finalists, said she never imagined she would get this far.

“I trusted myself because I know I had done a good job. I have been super focused, super disciplined in everything, but I did not expect it,” said the journalist and television presenter.

The six finalists for Miss Universe Cuba: Arlety González (Cienfuegos); Yahima Mora (Santiago de Cuba); Leanny González (Artemisa); Maylín Hernández (Granma); Alina Robert (La Habana) y Marianela Ancheta (Región Central).

Arlety pointed out that Ancheta is a very complete contestant, who combines “beauty and a spectacular presence” with a great ability to focus on her goals.

“I have witnessed her work from day one, she is going to represent us very well and we are here to support her,” she said.

A platform for Cuban women

Osmel Sousa, known as “the Beauty Czar” for having directed Miss Venezuela for several decades and today works as advisor for the Miss Universe pageant, received an homage at Miss Universe Cuba.

When he addressed the audience, he recalled watching María Rosa Gamio win Miss Cuba on television. She would later be third runner-up in Miss Universe 1957, the highest position Cuba has ever held in the history of the pageant.

“This Cuban woman has to end up the same as the last one or better,” said Sousa, setting that as the goal for the winner.

For Enrique Santos, the possibility of regaining a space in a global contest like Miss Universe, “goes beyond a beauty pageant, it means putting Cuban women on the platform they deserve, a dignified platform where they are respected because they have been disrespected for so many decades.”

Prince Julio Cesar, who was not part of the jury, expressed his conviction that Ancheta, 31, will rise to the challenge.

“Now comes more work, intensifying everything we have been doing in these three months — the oratory, the physical preparation, the wardrobe—to get to Miss Universe as it should be, as Cuba deserves after 57 years,” said the designer.

After the pageant, Ancheta was asked by the press how she felt knowing that women in Cuban couldn’t enjoy a moment like what she was experiencing in exile.

“We have an issue with politics as we all know, and we have to find the best solutions,” she said.