The Crown bows out as most-nominated TV BAFTAs series ever - Keith Bernstein/Netflix

The Crown has dominated the TV Baftas and confirmed its place as the most-nominated series in the history of the awards.

The sixth and final series of the Netflix hit has earned eight nominations overall, edging out competition from Black Mirror and British crime drama Happy Valley.

The Crown bows out as the most-nominated series in the history of the awards since it launched in 2016, with 53 overall.

Dominic West has been nominated for a lead actor award for his turn as Prince Charles, while Lesley Manvlle and Elizabeth Debicki are up for best supporting actress for playing the late Queen Elizabeth II and Diana, Princess of Wales.

Happy Valley has earned six nomination for its own final series, including for lead actress Sarah Lancashire

Black Mirror: Demon has earned seven nominations, one of the most ever for a single episode of a series, while The Last of Us, The Long Shadow and Succession earned five each.

David Tennant has earned his first ever Bafta TV nod despite decades in the industry, and is nominated for his lead role in Good Omens.

Brian Cox has earned his first nomination since 1993 for his role in Succession, and will vie against West in the lead actor category, alongside Steve Coogan for his controversial portrayal of Jimmy Savile.

Despite The Crown’s success this year, it has not been nominated among those tipped as the best drama series, wich Happy Valley, The Gold, Top Boy, and Slow Horses all in contention for that honour

Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: “It is a real privilege to announce today’s nominations which recognise the most gripping, entertaining, challenging, funniest, most informative, highest quality, and most impactful TV programmes of 2023, as voted for by BAFTA members.

“More than 100 programmes across 12 broadcasters and streamers represent an extraordinary range of content.

It is important that we celebrate the extraordinary craft and creativity of the broadcast sector, particularly during this challenging year for many people working in the industry.”