The Crown finale & Richard Curtis’ London love story - The Standard podcast

After six seasons, 60 episodes and three incarnations of the Queen, Netflix’s The Crown is abdicating its throne.

It’s a series that has seen some of the most pivotal moments in history retold - and yes, at points heavily embellished - revolving around the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Whatever you think of the series, there’s no denying that Peter Morgan’s brain child has become somewhat of a global phenomenon. Winning countless awards and making the likes of Claire Foy and Matt Smith household names around the world.

After much anticipation, the second half of the final series dropped today, but following a somewhat controversial part one, involving the ‘ghost of Diana’, does it deliver a satisfying conclusion to the fans? And is it ultimately, an ending fit for a queen?

In part two, Katie Strick discusses the newest episode of London Love Stories with Katie Strick featuring none other than the much-loved filmmaker Richard Curtis.

In a special festive instalment of the Standard’s latest podcast, Richard discusses his love affair with the capital and how it helped inspire so many of his iconic films such as Love Actually, Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral. He also shares why a love of humanity is so important at this time of year in light of our Winter Survival Appeal.

You can listen to the episode in the player above, find us on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more details on the Evening Standard’s appeal visit comicrelief.com/wintersurvival