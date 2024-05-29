Crown Point high school softball wins first sectional championship since 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime umpire Ángel Hernández, who unsuccessfully sued Major League Baseball for racial discrimination, is retiring immediately.
Rafael Nadal's mini-me son stole the limelight at the French Open before the Spanish tennis star made a huge Wimbledon announcement…
Medical professionals attended to Campbell immediately, but she could not be saved, British Evening, which covers the event, revealed in a statement.
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice appears to be changing things up ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers.
Ángel Hernández, by both fans and players alike, has long been considered one of the most hated umpires in Major League Baseball.
Zara and Mike Tindall have been soaking in the sunshine over in Moncao where they headed on their latest lavish break. See photos.
Jalen Brunson has the decision of a lifetime on his hands. If Brunson foregoes a contract extension with the Knicks this summer, he could be in line for a significant raise should he wait another season before inking a new deal. A massive pay raise worth the risk, however, is not a foregone conclusion. Here’s what you need to know about Brunson’s contract extension before he becomes eligible ...
A Saskatchewan man is still on a high after joining the ranks of mountain climbers from Saskatchewan who have reached the peak of Mount Everest.Landry Warnez summited Mount Everest earlier this month. It took him four days to reach the top of the mountain, the tallest in the world above sea level, in Nepal from Everest base camp.He didn't sleep for the final 24 hours of the ascent. "At the top because it's low oxygen — you're using supplementary oxygen — it feels almost like a dream," said Warne
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Driving past the Prudential Center for a news conference at which he would be introduced at the New Jersey Devils coach, Sheldon Keefe noticed a statue of Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur in front of the building. It was an instant reminder that the expectations of coaching the Devils in the New York City metropolitan area are no different than what was expected in Toronto for the Maple Leafs. Winning a Stanley Cup is all that matters, and that's the goal Keefe will bri
World champion Rachel Homan is joining forces with Alberta skip Brendan Bottcher for the upcoming curling season.
A British equestrian rider has died after falling from her horse during a competition on Sunday.
All eyes were on Jack Grealish in Manchester this weekend.
“He burned bright for the 30 years he gave us,” coach and lifelong mentor Ted Kiegiel wrote of the late golfer
Gordon Hayward said his short time with the Thunder was “disappointing” and “frustrating” after the mid-season trade landed him in Oklahoma City.
PARIS (AP) — The noise was loud and relentless, a chorus of thousands of belting out “ Ra-fa! Ra-fa! ” whenever their guy found the occasional moment of brilliance of the sort he has conjured up so often at the French Open and elsewhere through the years.
Tyson provided an update on his health Tuesday alongside a sly shot at his upcoming opponent Jake Paul.
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Adam Scott would rather not miss the cut at any major. His early exit from the PGA Championship two weeks ago was particularly bad timing because it knocked him out of the top 60 in the world ranking for the first time in nearly six years.
TOKYO (AP) — Vehicle manufacturer Toyota is set to end its massive sponsorship deal with the International Olympic Committee after this year's Paris Olympics, according to reports in Japan.
EDMONTON — Kris Knoblauch needed someone — anyone — to step up. The Oilers were taking on water after a flying start to Game 3 of the NHL's Western Conference final. Connor McDavid had been shot out of a cannon, setting up Edmonton's first goal and scoring another in Monday's quick-strike opening 20 minutes that saw the home side lead 2-0 and hold the Dallas Stars to just three shots. The momentum, however, was resoundingly flipped after the intermission. And the Oilers didn't respond nearly qui