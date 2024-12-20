The Crown's Vanessa Kirby and lacrosse star Paul Rabil reportedly engaged

Kirby - who played Princess Margaret on the hit Netflix show - and former pro lacrosse star Rabil are getting hitched after two years together, Page Six reports. The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands and strolling around New York City in October 2022. In November 2023, they made it Instagram official when Rabil - known as "the LeBron of Lacrosse" - posted cute pics and a heartfelt message. "From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you," he captioned his post.