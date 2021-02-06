Crowsnest Pass RCMP investigating suspicious deaths

·1 min read

Crowsnest Pass RCMP is investigating after finding an adult male and female deceased in a residence in Coleman this morning.

According to RCMP, a 911 call reported the deaths at approximately 7:55 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, RCMP found the two adults deceased.

The deaths were deemed suspicious, and the RCMP's major crimes unit, along with the RCMP's forensic identification services, are involved in the investigation.

RCMP said there is no risk to the public and believe that the incident was isolated.

A spokesperson with RCMP said no additional information will be released at this time, and a further update will be released after autopsies are conducted in the coming days.

