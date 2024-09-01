Croydon house fire: Police investigation after man found dead following blaze

A man has died following a house fire in South Croydon (Google Maps)

A man has died following a house fire in South Croydon.

Firefighters were called shortly before midday to a home in Chelsham Road on Saturday.

Part of the ground floor of an end-of-terrace house had been damaged by fire, which was over in just over an hour.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus found a man inside the home, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service, the London Fire Brigade confirmed.

Six further people had left a neighbouring property before the Brigade arrived.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Croydon, Woodside and Norbury fire stations attended the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at approximately 12:15hrs on Saturday, 31 August to reports of a fire at a residential address in Chelsham Road, Croydon.

“London Fire Brigade attended and dealt with the blaze.

“A man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

“Enquiries into the cause of the fire remain ongoing.

“There has been no arrest.”