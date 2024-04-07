Croydon: Man and woman arrested after human remains found

Human remains were found on Rowdown Fields in Croydon on Tuesday morning [BBC]

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were found in a south London park.

The Met Police was called to Rowdown Fields in Croydon on Tuesday morning. A man, 44, and a woman, 48, were arrested on Saturday and remain in custody.

Det Insp Martin Thorpe, who is leading the investigation, confirmed the remains were those of one person, but they cannot yet be formally identified.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Sunday, the Met added.

Det Insp Thorpe said: "I understand the significant concern this discovery will have caused to local people, and I want to thank the community for their patience.

"I can confirm our work at the location is complete and we believe that the remains found are those of one person.

"Although we are unable to formally identify the victim at this time, my team are working around the clock in order to do so.

"Their inquiries have made significant progress and I will provide a further update as soon as possible.

"We remain in contact with partners and local community members. I am grateful to them for their support."

