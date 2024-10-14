Crucial youth vote a wild card in B.C. election

The Daily Beast

West Virginia candidate Jim Justice may almost certainly snag a seat in the U.S. Senate next year. But even the Republican governor's own colleagues say that his attendance at work is less of a guarantee. Nearly a dozen people in West Virginia’s political scene told Politico that Justice is rarely seen at the state capitol building in Charleston, which houses the governor's office.Justice, nicknamed “Big Jim,” is perhaps best known nationally as the guy who spoke to the Republican National Conve