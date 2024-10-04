This Is a Cruel World If We Never See "It's What's Inside 2"

This post contains spoilers for It’s What’s Inside.

Since you’re here, I assume you’ve made it to the grand finale of Netflix’s new sci-fi joint, It’s What’s Inside. What an ending, right? I figured a movie about body-swapping would come with grim consequences, but two deaths, a near-murder, wire fraud, and a surprise extra character were not on my forecast.

The film ends on a semi-cliffhanger, with Beatrice (Madison Davenport) turning into Nikki (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and riding away with the body portal doodad. Honestly? I have mixed feelings. I love a revenge scheme, but perhaps she could’ve tried another approach. Maybe something a little less, you know, intrusive? Oh, well. I’m not the one in charge. That’s Greg Jardin and Colman Domingo, and they made a damn good film. Still, I bet you’re wondering—is that it, or should we brace ourselves for a body-swapping sequel?

Well, the jury's still out. Like what feels like most Netflix projects, I bet that a sequel depends on viewer interest. Neither Jardin nor Domingo have addressed the potential of a second film. Right now, they’re too busy celebrating the movie’s release. Back in March, It’s What’s Inside won the SXSW (South by Southwest) Grand Jury Prize, and now, the public can experience the story, too. Leading up to the streaming premiere, Jardin posted the movie's trailer on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, “Can’t wait for this to be out in the world—please check it out on October 4 only on Netflix.”

Until we hear from Jardin, the prospect of another It’s What’s Inside film will live on in my dreams. But while I have you, can we talk names? I’m betting on It’s What’s Outside for the sequel. Beatrice might think she struck gold, having sneaking away in an influencer's body with a top-secret body-swapping machine, but perhaps she should fear her next encounter. Who knows who she’ll meet? They could be even more deranged than she is. As they say, the world is a scary place.

Alright, that’s enough free ideas. If any Netflix execs are reading this, hit my line. As for you? As always, I’ll let you know if and when there’s an update.

You Might Also Like