Cruelty against swans reported at coastal park

Some species of swans are protected in the UK [shutterstock]

Police are investigating reports of cruelty to wild swans at a popular coastal park.

They are looking into alleged animal cruelty at Sandy Water Park in Llanelli between 24 and 25 September.

It follows the unexplained deaths of mute swans and wild ducks on the nearby Millennium Coastal Path in January.

"Officers would like to reassure the public that incidents involving protected birds will be thoroughly investigated and positive action taken against those believed to be committing wildlife offences," a Llanelli police spokesman said.

Llanelli deputy mayor Shaun Greaney said: "Last time the birds were killed I offered a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprits, but we had no joy.

"Now my concern is that yet again the swans have been attacked and the police are rightly appealing for information.

"But unless there are public patrols by the police or the RSPCA these graceful birds cannot be protected."

