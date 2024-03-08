Crufts 2024: where you can watch this year’s dog show

Dogs and their owners arriving at the NEC in Birmingham for the first day of Crufts 2024 (Jacob King / PA)

Pampered pooches are set to grace the stage this week, as the annual much-loved Crufts kicks off.

The historic event will take place at the NEC in Birmingham, and massive crowds are expected to attend.

ââCrufts is home to more than 500 trade stands, with around 18,000 dogs and their handlers performing in the ring. It is considered the most prestigious canine competition in the world.

But what is the dog show all about, when is it being held this year, and where can you see it?

Here’s all you need to know.

What is Crufts 2024?

Hailed the best dog show in the world, Crufts is a four-day international event that celebrates the best of our furry friends.

It is held annually in the United Kingdom and has been going for years, with the first show held in 1891.

The event is organised and hosted by The Kennel Club, and it is the largest show of its kind in the world.

Crufts competitions include dog agility, obedience, flyball, and heelwork to music. It also includes a large trade show of dog-related goods.

Crufts splits their judging into seven breed groups, and the winner of each group goes forward to compete for the best in show.

The Crufts breed groups are:

Toy

Gundogs

Utility

Hounds

Working

Pastoral

Terriers

When is Crufts 2024?

This year, the event will run from Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 11.

How can you watch it?

You can watch Crufts 2024 daily on Channel 4 and More4 at different times throughout the day. There will also be live coverage on the Crufts YouTube channel throughout each day of the show.

On Thursday, March 7, the TV showings are:

3pm-4pm – Channel 4

6.30pm-7.30pm – More4

7.30pm-9pm – Channel 4

On Friday, March 9

3.30pm-6pm – Channel 4

6.30pm-7.30pm – More4

7.30pm-8.30pm – Channel 4

On Saturday, March 10:

3.30pm-6pm – Channel 4

7pm-9.30pm – Channel 4

On Sunday, March 11:

4pm-6pm – Channel 4

7pm-9pm – Channel 4 Crufts 2024: Best In Show Live

How to get tickets for Crufts

Tickets are on sale for Crufts 2024 on the official website. Organisers have advised that fans buy tickets from the official site only, to stop any scams.

Advanced tickets cost £21 per adult each day on Thursday and Friday, with concessions for children and seniors. Under-eights go free. On Saturday, adult tickets start at £28, and on Sunday, they start at £23.