These cruise ships have giant go-kart race tracks on board

On most cruise ships, you spend your days at sea lying by the pool, watching a show in the theater and stuffing your face at the all-you-can-eat buffet. But now, with Norwegian Cruise Line, you can tap into your more adventurous side and race go-karts.

Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Joy and the soon-to-be ready Norwegian Encore all feature go-kart race tracks on board that sit on the top deck of the ship, overlooking the ocean. The go-karts, which go up to 30 mph, are electric and produce minimal noise, but you'll be able to hear the rev of the engine in speakers located in the kart's headrest.

Riders can race morning, day and night, but we recommend making a reservation in advance of boarding or while on the ship to avoid the long line of eager riders.

Norwegian Joy was the first ship to have an at-sea go-kart track when it began sailing in China in 2017. However, it very recently underwent $50 million dollars in renovations, including making the track wider for easier passing, and is now sailing in Alaska.

Norwegian Bliss, its sister ship, added an even bigger track to its deck in 2018 and Norwegian Encore, set to make its debut in Fall 2019, will reportedly have the largest race-track of all three.

Encore's track will have over 1,100 feet (longer than three football fields!) and 10 exciting curves, with some reaching nearly 13 feet over the ship's edge. Spectators can watch from a covered viewing area in the middle of the track and use laser guns to give their favorite racers a turbo boost.

No matter if you're traveling to the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, the Panama Canal or down the Pacific Coast, you can challenge other guests to a friendly race while taking in the sunshine (in-between a game of outdoor laser tag, of course).