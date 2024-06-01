There’s a crushing consensus that Britain’s economic stagnation is now inevitable

The Tory party has tried and failed to convince the public that they are better off these past few years. This should surprise no one. The spike in the tax burden, combined with the inflation crisis, has been felt by practically everyone.

But unlike in America, no one can claim people are experiencing a “vibe-session”, where the data tells a much better story than the one people sense intuitively. In Britain, the numbers consistently back up the frustration.

A damning report out from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) this week sums it up: the “past 15 years” have resulted in the “worst for income growth in generations” as old and young, rich and poor, have all taken a hit to their disposable income.

The study reveals that your average Briton would be thousands of pounds better off had living standards risen at the same rate recorded in the 50 years leading up to this stretch of Conservative governments. Adjusted for inflation, the average single person with no children would have roughly £5,000 more disposable income today – had salaries continued to rise in line with the trend before the Covid-19 recession hit.

Of course the pandemic is a major factor. Any government, regardless of party, would have seen it wipe out some level of living standards. You can’t shut down all of society on and off for two years without sparking difficulties. The war in Ukraine, too, has played a role.

But the hit to standards can’t all be blamed on Covid or Putin. According to the IFS, the slowdown started pre-pandemic: in Britain, wages climbed 6pc between 2007 and 2019, while in countries like the United States wages rose by 12pc (and in Germany by 16pc) during the same period.

“The danger is that stagnation becomes the new normal,” said Mubin Haq, the chief executive of Abrdn Financial Fairness Trust, which funded the report. The “key to any future government will be a renewed drive to tackling hardship and improving living standards”.

Economic stagnation is indeed the fear: but is it looming or has it already arrived? The UK is thankfully benefiting from higher-than-expected growth rates in the first quarter of the year, with GDP by 0.6pc. But even the most optimistic scenarios for the coming years don’t predict anything spectacular.

If Britain gets lucky, it will achieve around 2pc growth – better than nothing, but still woeful compared to what’s been witnessed in the United States over the past decade, or more importantly what’s needed in the UK to sustain core public services.

But this is the toxic loop Whitehall finds itself in: a combination of higher taxes and stricter regulations are designed to fill in the funding gaps, which often become worse thanks to a high tax burden and burdensome regulations that stifle economic growth.

This makes the narrative of this election all the more jarring: on the one hand every major political party – from Labour to Reform UK – is talking about the merits of growing the economy. They know they’ve reached close to the maximum they can tax and spend without increasing overall revenue.

It’s also how Labour seems to want to make good on its lofty promises for fairer pay for the public sector, for more money for the NHS and for substantial investment into Great British Energy, so that it can get more green projects off the ground.

And yet the consensus for growth seems to go hand-in-hand with the consensus for a burdensome tax regime, which is only going to worsen in the coming years as tax thresholds stay frozen, dragging millions more people into not just paying a higher rate, but into paying tax altogether.

The main focus on the first full campaign week has been to pin Labour down on what other taxes it plans to raise. In addition to the tax increases announced so far – which include a bigger windfall tax on oil and gas companies and adding VAT to private school fees – what else might the party target?

So far it has ruled out major tax increases – including income tax, National Insurance, wealth taxes and corporation tax (this last one only pledged for their first term in parliament). But that has left practically every other tax on the table, which could potentially be raised.

Labour are being pressured into a “read my lips” moment – and they have almost got there. Answering questions after her first major speech during this campaign, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves insisted that “there are no additional tax rises needed beyond the ones that I’ve set out”.

Meanwhile Keir Starmer implied multiple times over the past week that his party is done with tax-rising announcements, promising that “that none of the plans that we’ve drawn up, nothing in our manifesto, is going to require us to raise taxes”.

But as important as it is to press the party ahead in the polls about their plans for tax hikes, what about the plans that are already in place? This week Jeremy Hunt confirmed that were the Tories to be back in No 10, income tax thresholds would stay frozen until 2028 – a freeze that Labour agrees it won’t undo, as it doesn’t want to make any pledge that’s uncosted.

Bravo for making the numbers add up: but that’s not a free pass to commit to an ongoing tax rise that is directly responsible for a huge hit to living standards as noted by the IFS. Despite both Labour and the Tories insisting that they would like to cut taxes for workers, both are signing up to more than half a decade, in the end, of fiscal drag, which has resulted in a heavier tax burden for many workers.

It’s all spoken about with a sense of inevitability, the good and the bad: taxes must rise, but also economic growth must eventually be realised. In truth, both are choices – which involve trade-offs and political decision-making around spending and regulations that are a minister’s gift to change.

For all the talk of offering up a better future, the declinist consensus stretches across the Left and Right divide. This election could be an opportunity to offer up a new approach – but a week into the campaign it seems both parties are struggling to put forward the policies that might actually make a difference.

The language might be pro-growth. It stops there.