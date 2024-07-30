'Crying for their parents': More than 900 children died at Indian boarding schools, U.S. report finds

Debra Utacia Krol and Marc Ramirez, USA TODAY
·4 min read

A federal investigation has confirmed that more than 900 American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian children perished in U.S. government boarding schools from 1819 to 1969, acknowledging that the actual toll is undoubtedly higher and recommending an official apology.

“Based on available records, the Department concludes that at least 973 documented Indian child deaths occurred in the Federal Indian boarding school system,” the report commissioned by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said.

More than 18,000 children, some as young as 4, were shipped off to federal boarding schools throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, with entire generations suffering a tragic legacy of trauma, abuse, neglect, poor nutrition and despair.

Chase Iron Eyes, executive director of the Sacred Defense Fund, an initiative to compensate tribal nations displaced from lands that are now national parks and monuments, said he applauded the United States “for taking on the challenge of remediating and correcting its actions and practices that are still designed to bring about the extinction of native nationhood.”

“We must tell the truth before we can reconcile,” the longtime Indigenous rights activist said. “Those who've suffered the horrors must be made whole.”

Robin Bair, 55, chants during a tour of the grounds of the former St. Paul’s Indian Mission School in Marty, South Dakota, U.S., in September 2021. Dozens of elderly former students of the old Catholic school alleged they were sexually abused there by school priests and nuns. The local Catholic diocese contended in court proceedings that it was not responsible for alleged harm because it didn’t operate the school or have direct oversight of those who worked there.

The boarding school system came about as part of forced assimilation policies pursued or allowed by the U.S. for nearly two centuries and targeting American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian people, the report noted.

Locations of the schools can be pinpointed on a map compiled by the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition as part of a newly launched digital archive of materials chronicling the boarding schools era.

The schools’ purpose was to erase children’s Indigenous identities while preparing them for menial jobs in American society. The most influential and well-known of them was Carlisle Indian Industrial School, a military-style institution launched in 1879 that inspired subsequent schools with the motto declared by its founder, Brig. Gen. Robert Henry Pratt: “Kill the Indian in him, save the man.”

Authors of the newly released federal report called on the U.S. government to acknowledge its role and the resulting harms, to apologize to impacted individuals, families and tribes and to adopt cultural revitalization policies supporting efforts such as language revitalization, traditional food systems and cultural and religious practices, among others.

Personal accounts stand out in latest report

The report, released Tuesday, is built on one issued in May 2022 that included the first official list of the 417 federally run Indian boarding schools across the United States. It documented the conditions experienced by children there. About half the schools were operated by religious organizations, the report said.

It was the personal accounts that stood out in Tuesday’s report. One former student recalled that after the kids had all been taken from their homes, “the village was so quiet because there was no children. No children in the village.”

Another former student recalled the despair evident throughout the night, “listening to all the other children crying themselves to sleep, crying for their parents and just wanting to go home.”

Haaland launched the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative in 2021 to investigate and document the “troubled legacy” of how the federal schools and an additional 1,025 religious and privately operated schools worked to assimilate Indian children by removing them from their homes to sometimes remote military-style schools where they were systemically deprived of language, culture and family life.

“We’re here because our ancestors persisted,” Haaland said during a call with reporters Tuesday. “It’s our duty to share those stories with the world.”

The report noted that the tally does not account for all children, including those who attended Indian boarding schools beyond the 150-year period or who were sent to boarding schools run by religious institutions and organizations that did not receive federal government support.

“The Department acknowledges that the actual number of children who died while in Indian boarding schools is greater,” the report said.

More than apology needed, report says

Students, their families and entire communities have endured disruption from the boarding school system for nearly 200 years, the report said. Tribes deal with domestic violence, substance abuse and adverse childhood experiences that often result in reduced cognitive abilities through adulthood, along with other social ills.

Chase Iron Eyes, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, performs a water ritual on Horse Thief Lake near Hill City, South Dakota, while preparing for a day of activism around Mount Rushmore National Monument in July 2020.
Chase Iron Eyes, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, performs a water ritual on Horse Thief Lake near Hill City, South Dakota, while preparing for a day of activism around Mount Rushmore National Monument in July 2020.

Newland, the Assistant Interior Secretary, recommended multiple measures for the federal government to pursue in addition to a formal acknowledgement and apology.

Those included addressing the present-day impacts of the boarding school system, establishment of a national memorial acknowledging the experiences of those affected by its harms, identification and repatriation of remains of children who never returned home from boarding schools and the return of former federal boarding school sites to tribes.

“Truth and reconciliation are not beyond our reach,” Iron Eyes said. “The United States must assist in providing paths to recovery.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Native American boarding schools: More than 900 kids died, report says

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump Explains Why He Told Crowd They Won’t Have To Vote, And Makes It Sound Worse

    The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”

  • Gov. Tim Walz Names The ‘Normal Thing’ That ‘You Never See’ Trump Doing

    The Minnesota governor, reportedly on the shortlist for vice president, fired back at one of the former president’s attacks on Kamala Harris.

  • No, this clip doesn't show bullet hitting Trump's ear | Fact check

    The flipped footage in the post shows Trump's left ear, which didn't appear injured in the attempt on his life. It was his right ear that was hurt.

  • Fred Trump III in New Interview: ‘My Uncle Donald Is Atomic Crazy’

    Donald Trump’s nephew said in a new interview that he heard his uncle use the n-word, but says he does not consider him racist—he just “uses people.”Appearing Tuesday morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, Fred Trump III also confirmed that he plans to vote for Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election and doesn’t expect any more invitations to Trump golf courses. Fred Trump III is the son of the former president’s late older brother, Fred Trump II, who died in 1981 at 42. He was appeari

  • William Calley, who led the My Lai massacre that shamed US military in Vietnam, has died

    GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — William Laws Calley Jr., who as an Army lieutenant led the U.S. soldiers who killed hundreds of Vietnamese civilians in the My Lai massacre, the most notorious war crime in modern American military history, has died. He was 80.

  • Prison officer pleads guilty to misconduct after sex with inmate in cell

    A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth in south London.

  • Vladimir Putin Goes Nuclear In Another Cold War-Style Warning To US

    He claimed it would take just 10 minutes for the missiles to hit their intended target.

  • Black Journalists’ Association Says Yes to Trump, No to Kamala Harris

    The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) declined a request by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to appear at this year’s convention, a source familiar with the plans told The Daily Beast.The news, first reported by theGrio, came hours after Karen Attiah, a co-chair of this year’s NABJ convention, stepped down after the organization announced Donald Trump would appear for a moderated conversation at the Chicago event. The Trump conversation, focused on “the most pressing issues

  • GOP senator, Fox News host battle over Harris ‘ding dong’ remark

    Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Monday said Americans view Vice President Harris as “a bit of a ding-dong,” a comment that was met with some pushback from Fox News host Neil Cavuto. Kennedy fired off a series of attacks against Harris on Fox News’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” repeatedly claiming polls show that Americans…

  • JD Vance’s close college friend shares revealing emails

    Sofia Nelson, a Yale Law School friend of&nbsp;JD Vance, revealed years of emails the two previously exchanged. Nelson told CNN’s Erin Burnett that the Republican vice presidential nominee has changed his views on “literally every imaginable issue.”

  • Biden Fires Parting Shot at Supreme Court: ‘Not Above Law’

    Joe Biden may have removed his name from the 2024 presidential campaign, but he is determined to leave Donald Trump something to remember him with.Biden is calling for sweeping reforms in the Supreme Court to ensure that no president is above the law. To preserve his legacy, he sees it as imperative to shackle Trump, whom he sees as a threat to democracy.The president wants to transform the Supreme Court to make it less rigid and more answerable—and while any lasting changes are unlikely to pass

  • Biden’s former communications director: Trump wasn’t saying ‘there will be no more elections’

    President Biden’s former communications director poured water on some Democrat’s concerns Sunday that former President Trump implied there won’t be future elections if he’s elected again. Trump made the remarks at a Turning Point USA event on Friday, telling supporters, “In four years, you won’t have to vote again.” Kate Bedingfield wrote on social media…

  • Jon Stewart Roasts the GOP’s ‘Flailing’ Attempts to Attack Kamala Harris

    A reinvigorated Jon Stewart celebrated the political developments of the last week on The Daily Show Monday night, while delighting in conservatives’ inability to land a blow on vice president Kamala Harris.“In the span of a week, Democrats have gone from the despair of a certain Trump presidency to the joy of a statistical tie,” Stewart said during his monologue, “Which, right now, feels like victory.”He also jokingly offered his sympathies to Donald Trump and his supporters.Read more at The Da

  • Lara Trump Likens Kamala Harris to a Designer ‘Trash Bag’

    It seems like Donald Trump’s love of trash talking his opponents has spread to other members of his family.Last week, Trump described Kamala Harris as “real garbage.”Now the GOP presidential candidate’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has compared the Democratic White House hopeful to a designer “trash bag.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched rep

  • Trump Forces Out Project 2025 Mastermind

    The Trump campaign forced the architect of the ultraconservative Project 2025 manifesto out of his job on Tuesday as it sought political cover from a controversy dogging Republicans, the Daily Beast can report exclusively.Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita “put the screws” to mastermind Paul Dans in an effort to force him out and shut down the right-wing shop behind Proejct 2025, a sprawling blueprint that sought to overhaul the federal government and implement an array of far-right policies

  • Republican Arizona mayor backs Harris over Trump, evoking McCain

    The GOP mayor of Mesa, Ariz. — Phoenix’s largest suburb — endorsed Vice President Harris on Monday, saying only the vice president can “put country over party” in the November election. Mesa Mayor John Giles wrote in an op-ed for The Arizona Republic that Republicans should reject former President Trump at the ballot box. “Our…

  • NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources

    WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate search in part due to concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would try to assume control if he left the state to campaign as part of the Democratic ticket, according to three people familiar with the matter.

  • Trump Under Fire For Agreeing As Host Says Doug Emhoff Is A ‘Crappy Jew’

    In a radio interview, the former president also claimed that political rival Kamala Harris, Emhoff's wife, "dislikes Jewish people even more than [Biden] did."

  • Elon Musk Drew Winces From Billionaires’ Gathering With Trump Pitch

    Elon Musk reportedly urged a group of fellow billionaires and top political strategists in February to tell their friends to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 election because he believes the GOP candidate will stop illegal immigration.Some in the crowd at an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach owned by activist investor Nelson Peltz shook their heads and winced after Musk’s backing of Trump, according to The Washington Post.The X owner, who went public with his Trump endorsement after his assassin

  • Carville: Harris ‘gonna get slaughtered’ by attacks; Democrats ‘better be ready’

    Democratic political strategist James Carville warned Democrats to prepare for an onslaught of GOP attacks against Vice President Harris as Republicans look to win the White House back for former President Trump. “Look, she’s gonna get slaughtered,” Carville said in an interview released Monday on PBS’s “Firing Line” with Margaret Hoover. “And [Democrats] have got…