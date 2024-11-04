Crypto firms including Robinhood, Kraken launch global stablecoin network

Hannah Lang
·2 min read
The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City

By Hannah Lang

(Reuters) - A consortium of financial technology and cryptocurrency companies including Robinhood, Kraken and Galaxy Digital on Monday introduced a joint stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The aim of the newly formed Global Dollar Network is to accelerate usage of stablecoins worldwide and promote an asset that provides proportionate economic benefits to its partners, the companies said.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Stablecoins are digital tokens designed to keep a constant value. They are backed by traditional currencies such as the U.S. dollar or euro.

As cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have rocketed in value this year thanks to forecasts for lower U.S. interest rates and the introduction of new crypto exchange-traded products, more companies have devoted resources to promoting stablecoins.

Stablecoins are often used for converting crypto tokens into traditional currencies because they are shielded from the wild price fluctuations seen in other cryptocurrencies.

CONTEXT

The Global Dollar Network is based around a new stablecoin called USDG, which will be issued out of Singapore by crypto platform Paxos. The token will be governed by a committee made of representatives from the network's partners, which also include Anchorage Digital, Bullish and Nuvei.

USDG will face the uphill task of elbowing into a concentrated market where the two biggest players - Tether and USD Coin - account for nearly 90% of the total market capitalization, according to data from CoinGecko.

The move from the firms involved comes as crypto players largely anticipate U.S. officials warming to digital assets, regardless of who wins the presidential election on Tuesday.

KEY QUOTE

"Global Dollar Network will return virtually all rewards to participants and is open for anyone to join. It is designed to incentivize global stablecoin usage and accelerate societal wide adoption of this technology," Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla said.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in New York; Editing by Alison Williams)

Latest Stories

  • The Average Salary in the US vs. Canada

    The two biggest countries in North America -- US and Canada -- are similar in many ways. But how do they compare when looking at the average salary? Read Next: The Average Retirement Age in 2024:...

  • ‘I just want to leave’: Floridians selling flood-damaged homes ‘as is’ to investors after 2 major hurricanes

    "I can't live in a flood zone where you are constantly having to move out for six or seven months."

  • 3 Dividend Stocks To Consider With Yields Up To 8.5%

    As global markets navigate a busy earnings season and mixed economic signals, major indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have experienced volatility, with growth stocks generally lagging behind their value counterparts. Amidst these fluctuations, investors may find stability in dividend stocks, which can offer consistent income streams even when market conditions are uncertain. A good dividend stock typically combines a reliable payout history with strong financial health, making it...

  • If I Could Only Buy 2 Stocks in the Last Half of 2024, I’d Pick These

    I’m looking to buy two stocks over the next month. Here’s a look at my picks and why you should consider them, too. The post If I Could Only Buy 2 Stocks in the Last Half of 2024, I’d Pick These appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Insider Buying Backs These 3 Undervalued Small Caps In Canada

    As the Canadian economy shows signs of slowing and central banks continue their rate-cutting cycles, small-cap stocks are garnering attention for their potential resilience in a cooling labor market. In this environment, identifying small-cap companies with strong fundamentals and insider buying activity can be particularly compelling, as these factors may signal confidence from those closest to the business.

  • Ballard Power stock jumps over 9% on hydrogen bus engine order

    Ballard says delivery of 200 fuel cell engines is planned for 2025.

  • Inflation is down, rates are dropping. But Canadians remain pessimistic, data show

    "It's rational that rates are coming down, and so we should feel relief. But in reality, the psychology is so much different."

  • Inuvik, N.W.T., business owners say liquor price hike took them by surprise

    An increase in liquor prices in Inuvik, N.W.T., this month has local businesses asking why they weren't warned ahead of time.Two weeks ago, the price of beer went up 28 per cent at the Inuvik liquor store. The prices are set weekly by the N.W.T. Liquor and Cannabis Commission, and the manager at the store said he hadn't seen a jump that big in the year he has been there.Local business owner Rick Adams, who runs the Mad Trapper pub, says he was also surprised by the higher price hike. He wants to

  • 2 Top Value Stocks I’d Happily Scoop Up in November

    Here are two top value stocks I'm seriously considering adding this month. They are likely to continue to accumulate over time. The post 2 Top Value Stocks I’d Happily Scoop Up in November appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Is Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Set to Explode in 2025?

    We recently compiled a list of the 10 Stocks Set to Explode in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) stands against the other stocks set to explode in 2025. “Big Technology are The New Defensives” Strategist Says As the Magnificent Seven continues to release earnings for […]

  • 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 7.5%

    As global markets navigate a tumultuous landscape marked by busy earnings reports and mixed economic signals, investors are seeking stability amid the volatility. With major indices like the S&P 500 experiencing fluctuations due to cautious corporate earnings and macroeconomic uncertainties, dividend stocks present an appealing option for those looking to secure steady income streams. In this environment, reliable dividend stocks can offer a measure of predictability and resilience, making...

  • Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shareholders have earned a 21% CAGR over the last five years

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, if...

  • Australian Mining Billionaire Ellison to Step Down After Probe Into Undeclared Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Mineral Resources Ltd. founder Chris Ellison will step down as managing director after an internal probe into undeclared payments found he had engaged in “profoundly disappointing” conduct, with the news wiping as much as A$800 million ($528 million) off the company’s market value.Most Read from BloombergFrom Housing to Immigration, Key Ballot Initiatives and Local Races to FollowIstanbul Tries Free Public Transit to Help Job SeekersThe Answer To Making Cities More Family-Friendly

  • BCE Tumbles to 11-Year Low After $3.6 Billion Ziply Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- BCE Inc. agreed to buy an internet provider in the Pacific Northwest, making a surprising push into the US market in pursuit of faster growth. The shares tumbled to an 11-year low. Most Read from BloombergFrom Housing to Immigration, Key Ballot Initiatives and Local Races to FollowIstanbul Tries Free Public Transit to Help Job SeekersThe Answer To Making Cities More Family-Friendly? CourtyardsIn Warsaw, Falling Road Deaths Signal a Traffic Safety TurnaroundMuddling the Message Aro

  • 2 Stocks I’ll Be Adding to My RRSP — Even With the TSX at All-Time Highs

    Calian Group and Pan American Silver are two TSX stocks trading at an attractive multiple that can generate market-beating returns in 2025. The post 2 Stocks I’ll Be Adding to My RRSP — Even With the TSX at All-Time Highs appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Nvidia said to be routing orders away from Super Micro amid accounting woes

    Investing.com -- AI server maker Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) is volatile again Monday as it continues to suffer from the news last week that its auditor is resigning. Adding to today's volatility is an article in Asia that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is stepping in to restructure Super Micro orders, reshaping the AI supply chain.

  • Is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners a Buy for its 4.75% Yield?

    Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) has a 4.75% dividend yield. Is it worth it? The post Is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners a Buy for its 4.75% Yield? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Promising Penny Stocks With Market Caps At Least US$300M

    As global markets navigate a busy earnings season, major indices have experienced fluctuations, with small-cap stocks showing resilience compared to their larger counterparts. In such a landscape, investors often seek opportunities in lesser-known areas of the market. Penny stocks, despite their somewhat outdated label, remain an intriguing investment area for those interested in smaller or newer companies that may offer both value and growth potential when supported by strong financials.

  • "I Have Never Once Regretted It": People Are Getting Real About How They Changed Careers Later In Life, And I Needed This Today

    "It is the best second act I could have envisioned for myself. I'm glad I took that leap of faith."

  • Is Trump’s Crypto Worth the Investment? Experts Weigh In

    Former President Donald Trump announced the launch of a new cryptocurrency exchange World Liberty Financial where people can buy, sell and trade digital currencies like Bitcoin. Now the exchange has...