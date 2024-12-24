CSU athletics director, cheerleaders stop by Denver7's studio ahead of Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

The Daily Beast

Wendy Williams' son Kevin Hunter Jr. said the famous talk show host is “sober,” and “wants to come home,” after it was revealed she was living in a treatment facility earlier this year. The 60-year-old Williams, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023, was seen in a rare outing at her son’s graduation ceremony last week, smiling, cheering and wiping away tears at the event, where she used a motorized scooter. Charlamagne tha God, once the co-host on the “Wendy Williams