CSU Track & Field trio ready to take on Olympic trials
Mya Lesnar, Gabi Morris and Michaela Hawkins have a lot in common. They are CSU Rams, roommates, best friends and All-Americans in track and field.
Doorbell footage was subject of jokes at roast of NFL great Tom Brady
The Kings' new logo is heavily inspired by the '90s look sported by Gretzky in his peak, but features the 1967 crown and other slight updates.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
The Canadian tennis star opened up about her childhood, facing criticism and experiencing sexism on the "Not Alone" podcast.
Dallas Mavericks fans will recognize the Los Angeles Lakers new head coach. He played in the Metroplex for the last year of his NBA career.
The salary for an NFL cheerleader may surprise you.
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Woods earned his way into his first USGA championship on Wednesday when the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods had the leading score among qualifiers for the U.S. Junior Amateur next month at Oakland Hills.
The New Jersey Devils acquired Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, getting the goaltender they have been targeting for quite some time.
Earlier this month, Real Madrid announced the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, who will officially join on the 1st of July when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. While the deal has been met with extr...
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Before the puck drops and before 18,000 fans sing “O Canada” in unison at Edmonton Oilers home games, the audience hears from Chief Willie Littlechild.
Of course, the athlete can't stay away from the 2024 games in Paris, and he's bringing along a special guest for the trip
The Fish had just beat the Cardinals
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lydia Jacoby is still a bit shell-shocked.
"Anytime you get a chance to represent your country, I'm all for it."
Surprise! Jesse Lee Soffer has joined CBS’s FBI: International in a series regular role for Season 4. Before you get too excited, something needs to be stated. While both shows hail from Wolf Entertainment, Soffer will not reprise his longtime character Detective Jay Halstead. Filling the vacancy left behind by Luke Kleintank who exited last …
LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz's buildup took a hit when he lost in the second round of Queen's Club on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings acquired goaltender Darcy Kuemper from the Washington Capitals for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois in a trade of high-priced, underachieving players on Wednesday.
MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — When Kevin Magnussen was asked why he and other drivers still don’t know if they will be racing in Formula 1 next season, the Dane pointed a finger — literally— at Carlos Sainz.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia soccer officials threatened their team could quit the European Championship after they were offended by fan chants reportedly heard during the Albania-Croatia match.
Industry experts gave us the scoop.