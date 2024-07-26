CSUB introduces new baseball head coach Jordon Banfield

The Canadian Press

NICE, France (AP) — Mallory Swanson scored a pair of goals just moments apart in the first half and the United States opened the Olympics with a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday night, giving new coach Emma Hayes a win in her first major tournament with the team. Trinity Rodman also scored for the United States, which is looking to add a record fifth gold medal to its Olympic collection. Zambia was hurt in the 33rd minute when Pauline Zulu was sent off with a red card and the team was limited