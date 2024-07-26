CSUB introduces new baseball head coach Jordon Banfield
The Fever are currently on a month-long break due to the Sumemr Olympics, in which members of the WNBA will be vying for a gold medal in women’s basketball
PARIS — Bev Priestman's time at the Paris Olympics ended before the opening ceremony. Canada Soccer has suspended its women's national team head coach for the remainder of the Games amid a drone spying scandal. The Canadian Olympic Committee added in a statement released shortly before 1:30 a.m. local time Friday that assistant Andy Spence will lead the defending gold medallists for the remainder of the tournament. Canada's camp was thrown into disarray this week when two team staffers were sent
The Olympic men’s football tournament started on Wednesday with three intriguing games.Here’s what happened.France romp to comprehensive win over USAScorers: Lacazette 63′, Olise 69′, Badé 8...
The Olympics start today, so here is the full schedule for the first day of events of the 2024 games.
Bill Belichick isn't coaching in an NFL training camp for the first time since 1974. But his absence from sidelines might be short-lived.
TORONTO — Chris Bassitt declared everyone in the Toronto Blue Jays organization should bear the blame for its shoddy season.
Angel Reese, one of the rookie stars of the WNBA, is signing with the Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league, which will play in the winter. The announcement on Reese was made on Instagram on Wednesday morning. The league, which was started by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, will provide an off-season outlet to women …
The Cowboys camp opening press conference had been moved from Wednesday to Saturday due Jerry Jones being involved in a paternity trail. Now that the trial is over, it has been moved up to Thursday.
Verstappen defended his approach, saying: ‘I am very driven to succeed’.
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — After watching Josh Allen pick apart the Bills' defense in red-zone drills to open training camp on Wednesday, general manager Brandon Beane had a few things to say regarding the quarterback’s latest — and anonymous — naysayer.
NICE, France (AP) — Mallory Swanson scored a pair of goals just moments apart in the first half and the United States opened the Olympics with a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday night, giving new coach Emma Hayes a win in her first major tournament with the team. Trinity Rodman also scored for the United States, which is looking to add a record fifth gold medal to its Olympic collection. Zambia was hurt in the 33rd minute when Pauline Zulu was sent off with a red card and the team was limited
The head of Argentina's soccer federation said the chaotic ending to its Olympic soccer match against Morocco on Wednesday “makes no sense," and coach Javier Mascherano called the scene “a scandal.” The opening match of the men's soccer tournament was suspended for nearly two hours during added time after Morocco fans invaded the field and threw bottles in protest of a late goal by Argentina. The goal was later overturned by the video assistant referee, and Argentina lost 2-1. “What happened on
Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne will put his family first when it comes to his career, moving closer to turning down an eye-watering proposal from Saudi Arabia.The Belgian is expected to sit do...
Liverpool are looking more and more likely to have another emotional farewell. It could well rival Jurgen Klopp’s.The Telegraph has a run-down of the situation at Liverpool right now and that natura...
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stan Bowman made a promise upon his NHL return.
SAINT-ETIENNE — The motivation to upset the reigning Olympic women's soccer champions was already high for New Zealand forward Indiah-Page Riley and her teammates. A Canada Soccer drone scandal on the eve of the tournament opener has only heightened that desire. "I think this kind of lit a fire in our bellies," Riley said. The lead-up to Thursday's game between eighth-ranked Canada and 28th-ranked New Zealand at the Paris Olympics has been dominated by off-field developments. New Zealand's Olymp
Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan discusses his role in the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake rap battle and his relationships with both artists.
Tiger Woods is the only three-time champion of the U.S. Junior Amateur, winning at ages 15, 16 and 17
Thousands of people gathered Wednesday in Virginia for the 99th year of Chincoteague’s annual Pony Swim.
VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — And now, the real work begins for the U.S. Olympic men's basketball team. The four-time defending gold medalists arrived in France on Wednesday to begin their final preparations for the Paris Games. Their train from London arrived in their early afternoon, a couple of hours before the team held a photo shoot and acclimation practice at the arena where it will play its three group-stage games starting Sunday with a matchup against Serbia. “We had a really good 45