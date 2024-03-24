New CT scanner exceeding expectations at Bancroft hospital

Kim Bishop, the fundraising chair with the Back the Cat fundraising initiative that brought a Computed Tomography scanner to the Quinte Health North Hastings Hospital earlier this year, reached out to The Bancroft Times on March 15 to let the community know how successful the CT scanner has been thus far in treating patients and saving lives, and that overall, it is exceeding everyone’s expectations.

Bishop thanked the community as a whole for Backing the Cat, and that together they’ve saved many lives because of it. On Jan. 29 the CT scanner was installed at North Hastings Hospital and by Feb. 1, doctors had made a lifesaving diagnosis as a result of this equipment. Many patient transfers have been avoided since Jan. 29, meaning that physicians and ER nurses do not need to travel to Belleville and instead were able to carry on providing care here in Bancroft, and since the CT scanner has arrived, many patients have been transferred to the correct medical facility for care, rather than having to stop in Belleville for a CT scan.

Bishop also shared the following statistics; from Feb. 29 to March 11, 229 outpatient CT scans were performed, 38 emergency CT scans were done, and 22 emergency transfers were avoided, which can tie up a nurse and an ambulance for approximately six hours. Bishop said that patients now have access, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to the CT scans. “North Hastings Hospital’s Radiology team is on call during the night and is able to perform both CT scanning and X-rays. In addition, the CT area is comfortable for both patients and staff, and is bright and spacious,” she says.

The Back the Cat fundraising campaign successfully raised just over $3 million to procure the scanner for the North Hastings Hospital, and the ribbon cutting for the equipment and donor wall was held on Feb. 5 at the hospital. Around 15,000 people in Bancroft and the surrounding areas use the services of the North Hastings Hospital.

A CT scanner is a medical imaging technique to obtain detailed internal images of the body. The Back the Cat campaign’s success in procuring this scanner for the Bancroft hospital closes a healthcare gap that existed in communities across North Hastings. In addition to saving lives, it also serves to attract and retain physicians in our community. Having a CT scanner at the local hospital will enable these diagnostic scans to be done here in Bancroft instead of sending patients up to two hours away to get these scans. To learn more about the CT scanner and the team that operates it, go to www.nhhfd.ca.

Bishop reached out to a couple of patients that benefited from the CT scanner and the following are their comments on the experience. P.J. from Bancroft says he was able to get a quick diagnosis and urgent care for a life-threatening disease. “Treatment was certainly expedited with accessibility to this diagnostic tool,” he says.

D.E. from Bancroft says that she needed a CT scan to check for blood flow. “Driving to the city for a CT scan is very uncomfortable and causes me great pain. By having quick access to a local CT scanner, I was able to avoid additional pain and discomfort and have the diagnostic test required. I am so grateful to everyone who help make this Back the Cat campaign a success,” she says.

Bishop told The Bancroft Times that they are very excited by how quickly patients are able to receive appropriate care due to the new CT scanner. “I am excited to see the immediate impact that there has been since the CT scanner began operation. In six weeks, 279 people that required CT scans were able to have them in their own community. It did not take long to prove our business plan right,” she says. “It was really nice to see the medical staff excited to be able to offer these services.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times