CU Anschutz Medical Campus studying if pill form of Ozempic can curb alcohol use
A study underway at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is looking at how Rybelsus, the pill form of Ozempic, can curb alcohol use.
A study underway at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is looking at how Rybelsus, the pill form of Ozempic, can curb alcohol use.
Of course, you can't come back from literally *dying*, but plenty of people have had their hearts stop or otherwise shown signs of death, only to return to the land of the living.
It’s a different type of pneumonia than what typically hits older adults with underlying conditions. This one is spreading among younger people.
Israeli forces dressed in civilian clothes raided a hospital in the northern occupied West Bank on Wednesday night and detained an alleged Palestinian militant who had days earlier been injured in an Israeli airstrike that killed two Hamas militants.
"'Any miscarriages, any abortions?' I imagined a Texas state trooper waiting outside the door like a dogcatcher, ready to burst in with a net if I answered yes. 'No,' I answered quietly."
A viral TikTok has declared we're about to enter the "undetectable era" of plastic surgery. It has huge implications.
Thousands of eggs sold at Costco under the Kirkland Signature brand have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. What to know.
Brian Thompson led one of the biggest health insurers in the U.S. but was unknown to millions of people his decisions affected. Then Wednesday's targeted fatal shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO on a midtown Manhattan sidewalk thrust the executive and his business into the national spotlight. Thompson, who was 50, had worked at the giant UnitedHealth Group Inc for 20 years and run the insurance arm since 2021 after running its Medicare and retirement business.
UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside of a Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan earlier this morning, a "brazen, targeted attack," according to a statement by the New York Police Department. "I want to be clear at this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack," Police Commissioner Jessica […]
Friends of Queen Camilla have told The Daily Beast that they are “extremely concerned” by the 77-year-old contracting pneumonia. Palace aides had attempted to play down the severity of her illness in recent weeks, saying that she was suffering from a “nasty bug” and a “lingering chest infection” but Camilla herself revealed Tuesday, during a state visit to the U.K. by the Emir of Qatar, that she had in fact contracted pneumonia. Camilla’s revelation raised new question marks about the only parti
“The last thing I wanted to do is have surgery,” the 64-year-old tells PEOPLE, explaining why he sought alternative treatments
In a world flush with hazardous air pollutants, there is one that causes far more cancer than any other, one that is so widespread that nobody in the United States is safe from it.
IWK pediatrician and health officials say a national database is needed to see who's been vaccinated, something they say is particularly important for measles, which is easily transmitted
When Sandra Commerford asked for a raise from a St. Catharines, Ont., hospital in 1998, the registered practical nurse (RPN) was confident she had a strong, open and shut case.Commerford and upwards of 100 other RPNs had started administering medication to patients — a new responsibility that required months of additional training, transformed the job and should have translated to higher wages, Commerford said.Over a quarter of a century later, she's among dozens of other practical nurses who ar
TORONTO — The average number of letters people receive has dropped significantly over the years — down to just two per week compared to seven per week in 2006, according to Canada Post.
Although the health benefits of fluoride have been well-documented for decades, some say its use infringes on personal choice.
Health advocates in Guelph and Kitchener warn the closure of local consumption and treatment services (CTS) will lead to the deaths of scores of people.Earlier this week, the Ontario government passed legislation that would officially close supervised consumption sites in the province. Bill 223 forces the closure of many supervised consumption sites across the province through changes to zoning laws. It was passed through expedited measures, paving the way for the sites to be shut down in March.
Physiotherapists and chiropractors are refusing to accept new rules on medical care for people injured in car accidents in Newfoundland and Labrador, saying government-imposed changes to regulations will make it more difficult for accident victims to secure proper treatment.The Newfoundland and Labrador Physiotherapy Association says a physiotherapist is the primary care provider for the majority of people injured in accidents.But new rules that came into effect this week means insurance compani
Quebec's Health Ministry says it is monitoring a rise in respiratory infections among children and teenagers in the province caused by a bacterium associated with walking pneumonia.In a statement, the ministry says it has received "signals indicating increased circulation" of the bacterium and is working with health and social services partners to track the situation.The bacterium is mycoplasma pneumoniae. According to Health Canada, the majority of infections in adults are asymptomatic, but it
Victoria-area MLA and Children and Family Development Minister Grace Lore has announced she will be stepping down to undergo cancer treatment, CBC News has learned. In a statement, Lore said she had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer late last month."This diagnosis was very sudden, and I am working with medical professionals to address this head-on right away," she said. "By stepping back, I will be able to focus solely on my treatment and recovery, so I can get back to doing this work as soo
Your pup isn't going to like this news.