CU Boulder developing new padding design to improve crash safety, protective equipment
Engineers at the University of Colorado Boulder have developed a new padding design to help protect things from big impacts.
Engineers at the University of Colorado Boulder have developed a new padding design to help protect things from big impacts.
Penny Lancaster shared a heartfelt update following her husband Rod Stewart's incredibly candid health admission. Get the details...
After the pair confirmed the model’s due date was early August, Hailey Bieber appears to have hinted she has given birth to her first child with husband Justin Bieber.
Fred Trump III said dementia "runs in the family" and assessed his uncle's recent behavior.
One man is confirmed dead and a British tech billionaire among others remain missing after a superyacht sunk while sailing in severe weather off the coast of Sicily in Italy on Monday morning before dawn.
Taylor Swift is backing Donald Trump’s latest bid for the White House, at least according to the former president. Openly obsessed with the superstar performer, Trump took to his Truth Social on Sunday to claim the endorsement of Swift. In response to getting Swift’s supposed unexpected seal of approval, Trump declared “I Accept.” Trump may …
JD Vance’s attacks on Kamala Harris reached a bizarre new nadir on Sunday, comparing her to Jeffrey Epstein.In a Fox News Sunday interview, Vance assailed Harris’ campaign and claimed that internal Donald Trump campaign polling showed Harris leveling off with voters. Those voters, Vance said to host Shannon Bream, didn’t believe Harris could tackle inflation issues for the U.S., prompting him to make the inflammatory comparison.“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s l
The Fox News host got a quick reminder of what happened at last month’s RNC.
Amid Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to beat the “weird” allegations that Democrats have been levying, the former president on Monday claimed that he and running mate JD Vance are quite the opposite: “extremely normal.”In York, Pennsylvania, Trump referenced the attack that has gained steam in large part thanks to President Kamala Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz."He said we’re weird, that JD and I are weird. I think we’re extremely normal people, exactly like you” Trump said wit
The coach of the Golden State Warriors took a page from star player Steph Curry's book.
Tuareg rebels in Mali said that they killed 84 mercenaries from the Russian private military company Wagner Group between July 25 and 27 during clashes with the Malian Armed Forces, who work with these mercenaries. The Tuaregs claimed that they obtained videos from cellphones and GoPro cameras left on the Wagner men’s bodies, which they then posted on social media. Fighting broke out between Tuareg rebels and their enemies, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA), on July 25, 2024 in Tinzawaten, a region
"My brother and I used to play a game we made up called 'bus stop.' I thought it was a totally normal and fun thing until I was much older, and my friend pointed out that this 'game' was literally just the two of us wandering around aimlessly while eating popsicles."
One day before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has embarked on a bus tour in Pennsylvania with her running mate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.
Gas stations are routine stops for most people, but they also present opportunities for criminals to take advantage of those who are unaware. Before you fill up your tank next time, it's important to...
Yellowstone National Park on Sunday issued its annual reminder that the bison rut is underway, advising tourists to “use extra caution and give bison extra space during this time.” If anyone wonders why they should be more careful
Amid reports of a feud between “It Ends With Us” co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, recent footage making the rounds has the internet comparing the actress to “Mean Girls” villain Regina George. After receiving a friendship bracelet from a reporter while walking the red carpet at the film’s London premiere on Aug. 8, the “Gossip Girl” alum has been called out for responding with what ...
Republicans hope the conservative U.S. Supreme Court will intervene in an Arizona state election dispute.
The Foreign Ministry will be offering three-month visas as early as next month, Russian state media said.
Melania Trump has largely been absent from Donald Trump's campaign, appearing only sporadically in public.
The Emmy-winning 'Donahue' talk show host and media personality died following a long illness, his family said
Jake Loy, now 19, lost control of the Honda Civic in March 2022, killing passengers Tyler Johnston, Ian Cannon and Finlay Johns, all 16.