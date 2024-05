CBC

Premier Blaine Higgs says he will ban a Quebec-based sex education group from presenting at schools in New Brunswick after a presentation he believes was "clearly inappropriate." The premier took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his displeasure with a presentation given at several New Brunswick high schools. "To say I am furious would be a gross understatement," he said. "This presentation was not part of the New Brunswick curriculum and the content was not flagged for parents in advance."The